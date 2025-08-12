Quitman County, GA (August 12, 2025) – At the request of the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Quitman County, GA. Maurice Snapp, age 41, of Abbeville, AL, was shot and killed during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on August 11, 2025, at about 8:30 a.m., the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office was requested to respond to a home on Lucy Lane in reference to a man who had attacked a woman. The woman got away from the man and called 911. Quitman County Sheriff Charles Davis responded to the home and encountered the man, later identified as Snapp. Snapp attacked Sheriff Davis, and the sheriff shot Snapp. Snapp was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GBI Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Snapp.

Sheriff Davis was not injured in this incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing at this time. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Pataula County Judicial Circuit for review.