Madison Street Energy Facilitates One of the Largest Solar Lease Monetizations of the Year

Madison Street Energy (MSE) has successfully facilitated the purchase of a long-term solar land lease for a major utility-scale solar project in Texas.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of the largest renewable energy lease acquisitions of the year, MSE streamlined the purchase of rights to long-term lease payments by a leading infrastructure land investment group from a private equity firm, in exchange for a substantial lump-sum payment.The lease supports a prominent developer and owner of solar, wind, and energy storage projects in their efforts to construct a large utility scale solar energy project in one of the most rapidly expanding electricity markets in the country.This successful outcome highlights Madison Street Energy’s established capability to deliver results in complex relationship-driven transactions that support the expansion of clean energy infrastructure.By leveraging its extensive developer and lessor network, along with its skill in forging collaborations with other renewable energy land lease investors, MSE is uniquely positioned to provide renewable energy companies with tailored solutions to secure project land and help landowners unlock maximum value from their renewable energy leases.About Madison Street EnergyMadison Street Energy is a renewable energy company focused on maximizing value for project stakeholders by acquiring renewable energy leases and partnering with project developers and owners to purchase and lease back underlying project land.For more information, please contact:Phone: (312) 584-0852Email: contact@madisonstreetenergy.comDisclaimerThis announcement is for informational purposes only and is made without any warranties or representations. The statements made herein do not constitute or form part of any general solicitation, offer or invitation to provide any advice, services nor any offer for any securities or any prohibited transaction. The statements, views and information expressed above are subject to change and may not be relied on in any manner including with respect to any legal, tax, investment or other advice or decision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.