Madison Street Energy Announces The Closing Of Another Large Solar Lease Monetization
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison Street Energy (MSE), a leading renewable energy land lease acquisition company, is pleased to announce that it has closed on yet another major transaction with the recent purchase and sale of a long-term solar lease and easement.
The landowner was leasing real estate to a large utility scale solar project located in the South-Central Region of Pennsylvania. The solar farm is owned and operated by a large international power company who sells electricity generated by the project under a long-term energy purchase agreement.
MSE collaborated with the landowner and investor to structure a transaction that benefited all parties. In this case, the landowner was able to convert its solar ground lease into a liquid asset that was monetized by transferring rights to anticipated future rent payments in exchange for a large lump sum payment.
Moreover, the investor was able to deploy capital targeting consistent long-term competitive returns while simultaneously supporting the energy transition.
About Madison Street Energy
Madison Street Energy is an experienced renewable energy company focused on acquiring renewable energy land leases and working with project developers and owners to purchase and lease back project real estate to minimize project budget expenditures related to securing and maintaining project site control. Madison Street Energy is committed to sustainability, innovation, and supporting the transition to a greener future. For more information, please contact MSE by phone at (312) 584-0852 or via email at contact@madisonstreetenery.com.
Disclaimer: This announcement is for informational purposes only without any warranties or representations. This document does not constitute or form part of any general solicitation, offer or invitation in any offer for any securities. The statements, views and information expressed herein are subject to change and may not be relied on in any manner such as legal, tax, investment or other advice.
