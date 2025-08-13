Victra Ranks No. 4,652 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 66 Percent, This Marks Victra’s 11th Time on the List

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Victra is No. 4,652 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the 11th time is a reflection of our team’s grit, drive, and relentless focus on delivering results,” said Rich Balot, founder and CEO of Victra. “We’ve grown by staying true to who we are—customer-focused, fiercely competitive, and always striving to improve, both personally and professionally, for the guests who walk through our doors every day.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,507 percent, and those companies provided more than 52,805 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Victra, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., is a leading retailer of wireless products and services, operating as the largest exclusive authorized agent for Verizon Wireless, the nation’s largest and best-performing wireless network. Victra has more than 1,800 Verizon-branded retail stores across 50 states, offering a comprehensive mix of wireless devices, including smartphones, feature phones, tablets, mobile broadband, and wearables; as well as a broad range of accessories and device insurance coverage. The company has been recognized 12 times on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, most recently in 2024, and was also named one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024. For more information, visit www.victra.com MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

