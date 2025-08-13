ECOBLOX and Anne Martina Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global AI Infrastructure Investment

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECOBLOX, a leading innovator of AI compute infrastructure, and Anne Martina Group (AMG), an advisory and investment firm, today announced a definitive partnership agreement. Under this strategic partnership, AMG will join the ECOBLOX ecosystem as a structuring partner, capital arranger, and financial advisor, aimed at securing significant capital funding for ECOBLOX’s advanced digital infrastructure projects.

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the dawn of the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) era. Aimed at accelerating the deployment of intelligent systems across industries including healthcare, automotive, robotics, and telecommunications, this partnership further underscores a shared commitment to advancing high-performance computing infrastructure and delivering cutting-edge global solutions to the market.

With the convergence of scalable AI models and adaptive infrastructure, ECOBLOX has emerged as a pioneer in enabling compute infrastructure for real-world AI and AGI applications. The new alliance combines ECOBLOX’s cutting-edge AI stack with the financial strength and global reach of AMG - unlocking new potential to build intelligent, resilient, and autonomous systems at scale.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with ECOBLOX, a company at the forefront of AI compute innovation," said Conor J. Patton, Managing Partner at the Anne Martina Group. "We're not just funding technology—we're funding the future as ECOBLOX is creating the core infrastructure for an AGI-enabled economy. Together, we’re accelerating the leap from narrow AI to systems that can truly understand, adapt, and drive real-world outcomes across industries. Our expertise in financial structuring and extensive network of financiers will be instrumental in enabling ECOBLOX and its customers to achieve their ambitious growth objectives and deploy critical infrastructure.”

The agreement further solidifies AMG’s role in designing industry-leading financing structures, coordinating due diligence, introducing investors, and supporting the execution of global funding initiatives in the USD 500 million range per project tranches and up to 100% Loan-to-Value (LTV), including large-scale projects with USD 10 billion+. This collaboration will enable ECOBLOX and its ecosystem partners to accelerate the deployment of its AI compute infrastructure, supporting enterprise, government and cloud data center contracts.

Theo Valich, Chief Executive Officer of ECOBLOX, added, "The partnership with Anne Martina Group is a pivotal step forward for ECOBLOX and our other capital partners. AMG’s proven track record and deep understanding of capital markets will be invaluable as we scale our AI compute projects to meet the surging demand from our enterprise, government and cloud data center clients. This agreement ensures we have the dedicated financial expertise to realize our vision."

First projects of this partnership will be announced at the end of 2025/beginning of 2026, with targeted deployments later in the year. These deployments demonstrate ECOBLOX’s ability to deliver compute infrastructure to its customers at record breaking pace, ushering in the era of sustainable and accessible AI/HPC computing.

About Anne Martina Group (AMG):

Anne Martina Group is a boutique advisory and investment firm specializing in private-to-public transactions, private placements, and strategic investments. Through its financing division, AMG is uniquely positioned to unlock capital for next-generation AI infrastructure — including data centers, compute capacity, semiconductors, and high-performance cloud environments. To learn more visit: https://annemartina.com/

About Ecoblox:

ECOBLOX is shaping the future of AI compute by deploying advanced AI infrastructure projects. The company provides critical computing resources to support enterprise, government and cloud data center contracts, driving innovation in Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing. ECOBLOX is a NVIDIA Compute Preferred Partner and a Strategic Partner to Tenstorrent. With headquarters in Dubai, UAE, the company also has offices in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Zagreb, Croatia, Zurich, Switzerland, London, U.K. and Silicon Valley, USA. To learn more, visit: www.ecoblox.com.

ECOBLOX and ECOBLOX MDC are trademarks or registered trademarks of ECOBLOX DWC-LLC in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contact:

For ECOBLOX:

Elke Heiss

Email: elke@ecoblox.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecoblox/

For Anne Martina Group:

Email: contact@annemartina.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anne-martina-group/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.