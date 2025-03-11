ECOBLOX Partners with Tenstorrent to Drive AI/HPC Data Center Growth in the Middle East/Africa Region

ECOBLOX and Tenstorrent Strategic Partnership

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECOBLOX, a pioneer in AI/HPC supercomputing system integration for design and construction of data centers, has announced a strategic partnership with Tenstorrent, a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI, to support rapid growth in the Middle East and Africa region. Spurred by AI, businesses are demanding access to and control of High-Performance Computing (HPC) data centers with the most innovative AI accelerator technologies. The new partnership gives customers best-of-breed AI computer technology that will transform industries on a global scale.

ECOBLOX’s success is based on providing businesses with not only access to the latest AI accelerators, but also the most innovative system integration (cluster design, installation and optimization) coupled with AI/HPC software stacks that power traditional and modular data centers (MDCs). These data centers are built for the demands of AI including intensive data processing and machine learning training or for inference AI where ML models are deployed in real-world applications delivering instantaneous AI-driven insights. The ECOBLOX ecosystem provides customers with unique hardware and software options, cost savings, energy-efficiency and a faster time-to-market.

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. With its recent Series D funding from Samsung, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor Group, and Bezos Expeditions among others, Tenstorrent will be expanding its global development and design centers. By partnering with ECOBLOX, Tenstorrent will also be able to ramp up its sales and marketing efforts in the Middle East/Africa region quickly and efficiently.

The surge in AI computing power demand, according to a 2024 Gartner report, is forecasted to reach as high as 160% growth over the next two years. This rapid growth leads to scarcity of AI power resources. With Tenstorrent working with ECOBLOX in the Middle East/Africa region, customers now have access to best-of-breed AI/HPC computer technology.

“Providing customers access to the latest in supercomputing quickly and cost efficiently is the main driver in our investment in a top-tier ecosystem,” said Theo Valich, CEO and co-Founder, ECOBLOX. “Our partnership with Tenstorrent not only strengthens our ecosystem but makes us the best option for customers who are looking to design and build AI/HPC data centers”

“We are impressed with ECOBLOX’s knowledge and experience in the design and construction of data centers that are focused on AI and HPC. Joining their ecosystem will accelerate our growth in the Middle East and Africa regions,” said David Bennett, Chief Customer Officer of Tenstorrent. “Together, with their expertise in HPC and distributed computing, we can accelerate the next generation of AI.”

While the number of Modular Data Centers (MDCs) and traditional data centers continue to grow, the industry also contends with the energy consumed by powerful supercomputers while adhering to sustainability regulations. ECOBLOX’s expertise in unique energy-efficient designs and ability to tap into renewable energy sources give customers the AI/HPC application power they need with an eye on meeting increasing sustainable compliance requirements.

About ECOBLOX

ECOBLOX is shaping the future of supercomputing. The company designs, builds and supports modular data centers (MDCs) that offer businesses, governments, and AI infrastructure investment firms an affordable, flexible, energy-efficient and sustainable solution. ECOBLOX is dedicated to driving technological advancements on a global scale delivering state-of-the-art AI, ML, and HPC as a Service applications and solutions. ECOBLOX is headquartered in Dubai, UAE with offices in Muscat, Oman, Abu Dhabi UAE, Zagreb Croatia and Silicon Valley, USA. Learn more at www.ecoblox.com.

ECOBLOX and ECOBLOX MDC are trademarks or registered trademarks of ECOBLOX DWC-LLC in the U.S. and other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About Tenstorrent

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Tenstorrent is headquartered in North America and has locations in Toronto, Austin, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, Bangalore, Singapore, and Seoul. Tenstorrent brings together experts in the fields of AI software, computer architecture, silicon design, and advanced systems. Tenstorrent is backed by Fidelity, LG Electronics, Samsung, and Bezos Expeditions among others. Learn more at www.tenstorrent.com.

