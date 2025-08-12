NUJ vigil posters in solidarity with journalists killed in Gaza. The NUJ is encouraging chapels and branches to hold solidarity vigils to protest against the killing of colleagues by Israeli forces in Gaza. Please be mindful of adhering to your employer's social media policies as appropriate. Download the resource Return to listing

