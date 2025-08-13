Dr. Cecilio P. Po of GPC Dental Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Dentist

Dr. Cecilio P. Po

NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved Dr. Cecilio P. Po of GPC Dental based on merit for 2025.

I truly love what I do.” — Dr. Cecilio P. Po

CEDAR GROVE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPC Dental is proud—and absolutely thrilled—to announce that Dr. Cecilio Po has been named a 2025 NJ Top Dentist, a distinguished recognition awarded to New Jersey’s most outstanding dental professionals. The NJ Top Dentists organization selects recipients based on merit, experience, and patient care excellence, and Dr. Po passed with flying colors.Dr. Po isn’t your average dentist. Before founding GPC Dental in 2011, he built a successful first career in business after graduating from the NYU Stern School of Business. He worked with top investment banks and technology consulting firms, mastering business process strategy before following his true passion—dentistry. He later earned his dental degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (now Rutgers School of Dental Medicine) and completed a residency at Overlook Hospital in Summit, NJ.At the core of Dr. Po’s philosophy is a belief in treating the cause, not just the symptoms. His goal is to help patients achieve true, lasting oral health—not just quick fixes. He’s equipped GPC Dental with advanced technology to make visits more effective and enjoyable. His hygiene program features air polishing, a cutting-edge system that removes stains, plaque, and polishes teeth simultaneously—cutting cleaning appointments in half without sacrificing results.When it comes to dental treatment, Dr. Po is especially known for his gentle and precise injection technique. Patients regularly say they don’t even feel the injection, which has earned him a reputation as both a skilled clinician and a compassionate provider. Even more impressive, Dr. Po has extensive training in LASER Dentistry, which in many cases allows him to complete fillings and other procedures without the need for injections or drills at all. This modern, minimally invasive approach is a game-changer for patients with dental anxiety.Dr. Po never stops learning. He completed a rigorous two-year Implantology program at NYU, is BIOCLEAR-certified to provide conservative cosmetic alternatives to crowns, and treats TMJ disorders with Botox. Dr. Cecilio Po has completed the IV Sedation certification course at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. With this advanced training, he will soon begin offering sedation dentistry designed specifically for anxious or apprehensive patients—enhancing comfort and making dental care more accessible to all. He also stays connected with the best minds in orthodontics as an active member of an elite Invisalign study group that includes many of the Top 1% Invisalign providers in the nation. This ensures he stays on the cutting edge of clear aligner innovation and smile design.Beyond his impressive clinical skills, Dr. Po is also a community builder. Through his #BrushAmerica initiative, GPC Dental has donated over 2,200 toothbrushes to local organizations like Eva’s Village in Paterson and The Goodwill Rescue Mission in Newark—because everyone deserves access to basic oral care and a reason to smile. “I truly love what I do,” Dr. Po shares. “Dentistry is about helping people feel better, live better, and smile brighter. Being named a Top Dentist is an incredible honor, but the real reward is the trust my patients place in me every single day.”New patients are always welcome at GPC Dental! Discover high-tech, compassionate, and award-winning care that makes going to the dentist something to smile about. Call 973-239-5400 or email office@gpcdental.com to book your visit.For more information, visit www.gpcdental.com and follow @GPCDental on Instagram and Facebook for updates, patient tips, and feel-good smile stories.To learn more about Dr. Po, please visit his website: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-dentists/cecilioppodmd/ ---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.