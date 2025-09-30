Noblie Custom Knives Named Official Dealer for TSPROF® Sharpening Systems

best knife sharpener knife sharpeners TSPROF-K03-Pro-Knife-Sharpener

Noblie Custom Knives is now an official TSPROF dealer—K03, Kadet, Blitz & Pioneer sharpeners, accessories, and fast worldwide shipping.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives today announced it is now an official dealer of TSPROF® guided sharpening systems , bringing precision, repeatable-edge solutions to Noblie’s U.S. and international customers alongside its custom knives and accessories. The partnership adds TSPROF ’s core platforms—K03 Pro, Kadet Pro, Blitz Pro, and Pioneer—plus clamps, abrasives, and accessories to Noblie’s catalog.“TSPROF earned a reputation for mechanical accuracy that makers and collectors can trust,” said Aleks Nemtcev, workshop lead at Noblie. “Our clients want edges that are quantifiable and repeatable; these rigs pair beautifully with high-end steels and let you dial the bevel you want—every time.”What customers can expectFull lineup, one storefront. Noblie now stocks TSPROF’s modular systems and upgrade kits, so users can start simple and scale up as skills grow.Repeatable angles & flip mechanisms. Systems feature rigid frames and rotating/flip arms that keep left and right bevels identical—ideal for premium steels and showpieces.Model-specific advantages.Pioneer: compact 1.4 kg folder with G-clamp mounting; typical angle range ~12°–26° per side for kitchen and EDC blades.Kadet Pro: portable, fold-down chassis with broad-angle control for folders and hunting knives.Blitz Pro: small-footprint sharpener with 8°–35° dial for micro-bevels to robust field edges.K03 Pro: flagship platform with premium fixtures and expansion paths for professional setups.A TSPROF USA spokesperson welcomed the partnership: “Noblie’s audience understands materials and tolerances. Giving them direct access to our platforms through a specialist retailer is a natural fit.”AvailabilityTSPROF systems and kits are available now at Noblie Custom Knives under Knife Sharpeners & Sharpening Systems, with options ranging from starter bundles to pro configurations (abrasives included).Shop: nobliecustomknives.com → Knife Sharpeners & Sharpening SystemsLearn more about TSPROF: tsprof.usAbout Noblie Custom KnivesNoblie Custom Knives builds limited-run knives and accessories—mosaic Damascus blades, deep-relief hand engraving, precious-metal inlays—and curates tools that help owners maintain performance and value.

