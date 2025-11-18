Noblie Expands Paracord Beads Catalog to 550+ In-Stock Models; Introduces Custom Design Option

Noblie Paracord Beads

Noblie's catalog now exceeds 550 in-stock beads and charms for bracelets, lanyards, keychains and macramé; adds bulk ordering and artwork for custom runs.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noblie Custom Knives today announced the expansion of its paracord bead assortment to more than 550 in-stock models, alongside a new custom design option for makers and retailers. The line spans hand-cast metal and polymer beads and charms for use in bracelets, lanyards, keychains, macramé, and other craft or EDC applications.The broadened range includes EDC paracord beads, beard beads, charms, and knife lanyard beads designed to fit common paracord sizes. Noblie also now supports bulk orders for workshops, classrooms, and retail use.“This expansion focuses on availability and breadth for the maker community,” said a Noblie product lead. “Moving past small-batch drops, we aimed to keep core designs continuously in stock while adding a pathway for custom artwork and branding.”Key details- Inventory depth: 550+ bead and charm models maintained in stock for ongoing availability.- Use cases: Bracelet weaving, lanyards, zipper pulls, keychains, macramé, and EDC lanyard builds.- Formats & materials: Hand-cast metal and polymer options; styles suited to paracord and similar cordage.- Custom designs: Option to submit artwork or logos for project-specific or branded beads.- Bulk purchasing: Volume ordering available for workshops, clubs, and retailers.Availability and informationThe full assortment and technical notes are available on Noblie’s website, including a buyer’s guide covering bead sizing, cord compatibility, and build tips.About NoblieNoblie Custom Knives is a U.S. workshop and retailer of handcrafted knives and related EDC components. The company’s portfolio includes made-to-order knives, accessories, and craft hardware, with a focus on functional design and reliable availability.

Noblie Paracord Beads – Behind-the-Scenes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.