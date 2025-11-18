Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,380 in the last 365 days.

Noblie Expands Paracord Beads Catalog to 550+ In-Stock Models; Introduces Custom Design Option

paracord beads

Noblie Paracord Beads

Noblie's catalog now exceeds 550 in-stock beads and charms for bracelets, lanyards, keychains and macramé; adds bulk ordering and artwork for custom runs.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noblie Custom Knives today announced the expansion of its paracord bead assortment to more than 550 in-stock models, alongside a new custom design option for makers and retailers. The line spans hand-cast metal and polymer beads and charms for use in bracelets, lanyards, keychains, macramé, and other craft or EDC applications.

The broadened range includes EDC paracord beads, beard beads, charms, and knife lanyard beads designed to fit common paracord sizes. Noblie also now supports bulk orders for workshops, classrooms, and retail use.

“This expansion focuses on availability and breadth for the maker community,” said a Noblie product lead. “Moving past small-batch drops, we aimed to keep core designs continuously in stock while adding a pathway for custom artwork and branding.”

Key details

- Inventory depth: 550+ bead and charm models maintained in stock for ongoing availability.

- Use cases: Bracelet weaving, lanyards, zipper pulls, keychains, macramé, and EDC lanyard builds.

- Formats & materials: Hand-cast metal and polymer options; styles suited to paracord and similar cordage.

- Custom designs: Option to submit artwork or logos for project-specific or branded beads.

- Bulk purchasing: Volume ordering available for workshops, clubs, and retailers.

Availability and information

The full assortment and technical notes are available on Noblie’s website, including a buyer’s guide covering bead sizing, cord compatibility, and build tips.

About Noblie

Noblie Custom Knives is a U.S. workshop and retailer of handcrafted knives and related EDC components. The company’s portfolio includes made-to-order knives, accessories, and craft hardware, with a focus on functional design and reliable availability.

Emma J. Hart
Noblie Custom Knives
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Noblie Paracord Beads – Behind-the-Scenes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Noblie Expands Paracord Beads Catalog to 550+ In-Stock Models; Introduces Custom Design Option

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more