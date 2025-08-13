Family Allergy & Asthma Research Institute Contributes to Groundbreaking Global Study on Severe Asthma Treatment

Dr. Stephen Pollard Founder of Family Allergy & Asthma

FAA Research Institute contributes to global study proving mepolizumab's effectiveness in reducing severe asthma exacerbations

Our team’s commitment to advancing asthma care through research is unwavering, showcasing how collaboration and innovation improve patient outcomes.” — Dr. Stephen Pollard

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Allergy & Asthma (FAA) is proud to announce that Dr. Stephen Pollard, Principal Investigator at the FAA Research Institute, has been published as a co-author in the prestigious Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. The study, titled “ Mepolizumab Real-World Effectiveness in Severe Asthma with an Eosinophilic Phenotype and Overlapping Severe Allergic Asthma,” represents a significant advancement in the understanding and treatment of severe asthma.This large-scale, real-world study highlights the effectiveness of mepolizumab, a biologic therapy targeting eosinophilic inflammation, in reducing asthma exacerbations in patients with overlapping allergic and eosinophilic phenotypes. The findings provide critical insights for clinicians managing complex asthma cases, where multiple biologic treatment options may be considered.A Team Effort in Research ExcellenceThe success of this study is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the FAA Research Institute team. Research coordinators Becky Whitehead and Amber Noe played a pivotal role in patient recruitment, retention, and data management, ensuring the study’s success. While not listed as authors, their behind-the-scenes contributions were instrumental and reflect the high standards of FAA’s clinical research staff.“Our team’s commitment to advancing asthma care through research is unwavering,” said Dr. Stephen Pollard. “This study is a prime example of how collaboration and innovation can lead to meaningful improvements in patient outcomes.”Join the FAA Research Institute’s MissionSince 1991, the FAA Research Institute has been at the forefront of clinical research, contributing to the development of groundbreaking treatments like Zyrtec, Allegra, Claritin, Flonase, and Nasonex. Located at the Goss Avenue location in Louisville, KY, the institute boasts state-of-the-art technology and a computerized database of over 15,000 patients.The institute collaborates with leading national pharmaceutical and clinical research organizations, ensuring that all studies are closely monitored by the FDA and Institutional Review Boards to prioritize participant safety and rights.Why Participate in Clinical Research?Participants in FAA’s clinical trials benefit from:Personalized care with close monitoring of health conditions.Access to study-related office visits, physician exams, and medications.Reimbursement for time and travel.The opportunity to contribute to advancements in treatments for asthma, allergies, and other conditions.“Our research is fueled by a shared goal to enhance lives through evidence-based findings and innovations,” said Becky Whitehead, Director of Clinical Research. “By joining our studies, participants not only gain access to cutting-edge treatments but also play a vital role in shaping the future of care.”Current Research OpportunitiesThe FAA Research Institute is currently recruiting participants for studies on asthma, food allergies, COPD, dermatitis, and more. To learn more about ongoing trials or to participate, contact the FAA Research Institute at 502.368.0732 or visit familyallergy.com.Advancing Asthma Care Through Cutting-Edge ResearchFamily Allergy & Asthma’s participation in this peer-reviewed publication underscores its dedication to leading-edge research and evidence-based treatment. By contributing to the evolving landscape of biologic therapies for severe asthma, FAA continues to support clinicians and patients in making informed treatment decisions.About Family Allergy & Asthma Research Institute Family Allergy & Asthma is a leading provider of allergy and asthma care, offering comprehensive services to patients across Louisville, KY. With a strong focus on clinical research, FAA is committed to improving the lives of individuals with asthma and allergies through innovative treatments and personalized care. For more information about this study or Family Allergy & Asthma’s research initiatives, please contact Research Department Director Becky White at bwhite@familyallergy.com

