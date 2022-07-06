Family Allergy & Asthma Acquires Largest Allergy Group in Florida
Family Allergy & Asthma, an allergy medical practice headquartered in Louisville, has acquired Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida, a Miami-based group.
The deal closed on June 30, 2022. Family Allergy & Asthma will provide operational support to Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida, which will continue to operate under the same name.
These are Family Allergy & Asthma’s first offices in Florida and this acquisition brings the practice to 89 allergists serving 102 offices across eight states.
Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida is the medical practice of 19 allergists serving 16 locations and will operate as a division of Family Allergy & Asthma. There will be no reduction in staff as a result of the acquisition, and all locations will remain open.
“For more than forty years, Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida has attracted some of the best physicians in the field of Allergy & Immunology to care for the patients of Southeast Florida,” said Mark Young, MD, President of Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida. “We’re excited to build on this legacy of care with the support of Family Allergy & Asthma.”
“This is a historic day for our practice, and we are thrilled to partner with the quality physicians of Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida,” said Dr. Jim Sublett, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Family Allergy & Asthma. “Their commitment to the highest-quality allergy care and the respect they’ve built with patients make them a natural fit. We are confident our teams will integrate smoothly, and this partnership will benefit everyone.”
Family Allergy & Asthma is a regional medical practice of board-certified allergists located in Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Founded in 1979 by Drs. Stephen J. Pollard and James L. Sublett, the group has grown to include 89 allergists seeing patients in 102 offices throughout the region. Family Allergy & Asthma’s mission is to help patients remove the limitations of their allergic and asthmatic conditions. For more information, visit FamilyAllergy.com
