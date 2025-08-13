Austin Lighthouse for the Blind Achieves ISO 45001 Certification and ISO 9001 Re-Certification

Austin Lighthouse for the Blind headquarters in Austin, Texas, with branded outreach vehicles promoting the organization’s mission of empowerment and inclusion. An Austin Lighthouse for the Blind team member uses adaptive technology in the warehouse to manage product labeling and quality control. Austin Lighthouse for the Blind employee preparing products for shipment, ensuring quality and accuracy in every order.

Austin Lighthouse earns ISO 45001 and ISO 9001 re-certification, underscoring its commitment to safety, quality, and inclusion for its workforce.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is proud to announce it has achieved ISO 45001 certification—a global standard for occupational health and safety management systems (OHSMS)—and has also been successfully re-certified under ISO 9001, the international benchmark for quality management systems (QMS). These twin achievements reinforce the Lighthouse’s commitment to operational excellence, workplace safety, and continuous improvement.ISO 45001 certification is held by a small percentage of U.S. businesses, making it a mark of distinction in workplace safety. The standard provides a rigorous, structured framework for identifying risks, preventing injuries, enhancing employee well-being, and building a culture of safety across every level of an organization. Its implementation reflects an unwavering commitment to protecting employees, while driving innovation, accountability, and sustainable growth.At the same time, the ISO 9001 re-certification confirms that the organization’s quality management systems continue to meet the highest global standards—ensuring consistent product quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous process improvement. This validation is especially critical as Austin Lighthouse employees, many of whom are blind or visually impaired, produce mission-critical products for government and commercial partners.“Safety is foundational to everything we do, especially in a workplace where individuals who are blind or visually impaired are producing critical products for our nation,” said Jim Meehan, President and CEO of Austin Lighthouse for the Blind. “It’s a reflection of our values, our people, and our pursuit of excellence in all we do.”The ISO 45001 certification was the result of more than a year of preparation led by the organization’s Safety and Compliance Teams, who reviewed, improved, and standardized safety policies and protocols across manufacturing, warehousing, and administrative operations. This work complements ongoing efforts to uphold ISO 9001 standards, maintaining a robust framework of quality and accountability.“This milestone reflects our belief that safety is not just policy—it’s our culture,” said Annabeth Adame, Vice President of HR. “We are committed to ensuring our employees, many of whom are blind or visually impaired, work in an environment that leads with safety, dignity, and innovation.”As a proud member of the National Industries for the Blind (NIB) network, Austin Lighthouse hopes these accomplishments inspire and support other agencies to pursue similar benchmarks of excellence. By upholding globally recognized certifications in both safety and quality, the Lighthouse continues to model what inclusive, high-performing workplaces can achieve.About Austin Lighthouse for the Blind:Founded in 1934, Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is a 90-year-old social enterprise that empowers Texans who are blind or visually impaired by developing skills, building careers, and fostering independence.As a designated AbilityOne provider, the organization fulfills numerous high-impact federal and commercial contracts, creating stable, meaningful employment opportunities for people with visual impairments. These include warehousing and third-party logistics for military and government clients, manufacturing tactical belts and gear for the U.S. Army, and bottling and labeling GOJO hand soap and Purell hand sanitizer.

