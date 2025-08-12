Inkifi Introduces an AI-Powered Smart Photo Book

Effortlessly turn your favourite moments into a sustainably crafted, high-end photo book

You simply upload your images and within seconds, you have a professional-grade layout ready to print.” — Paul Mosley, Founder of Inkifi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inkifi, the UK-based premium photo printing brand, has announced the launch of the Inkifi Smart Book, a revolutionary AI-powered photo book that transforms your favourite moments into a beautifully designed, professionally printed keepsake in seconds.The Inkifi Smart Book was created to solve one of the biggest barriers to printing photos: time. Instead of manually sorting through hundreds of images and learning complicated design tools, users simply upload their photos and let Inkifi’s intelligent automation do the rest. The AI instantly selects the best images, arranges them in an editorial-style layout, and delivers a finished design ready for printing, no drag-and-drop or hours of editing required.Designed for busy, design-conscious customers, the Smart Book blends speed and convenience with Inkifi’s signature craftsmanship. Each book is printed on premium, sustainable materials using eco-conscious production methods, with layouts that feel intentional, elegant and timeless.“Most people love the idea of a photo book but never actually make one because the process feels overwhelming,” said Paul Mosley, Founder of Inkifi. “With Smart Book, we’ve removed every barrier. You simply upload your images and within seconds, you have a professional-grade layout ready to print. It’s the same premium quality Inkifi is known for, just faster and smarter.”While many mass-market platforms offer basic templates and automated layouts, the Inkifi Smart Book takes a design-first approach. Its AI technology doesn’t just fill pages, it curates the best images, sequences them for storytelling, and applies a clean, contemporary design aesthetic that reflects Inkifi’s brand ethos. The result is a photo book that feels intentional and beautifully composed, without the need for user intervention.Since its founding in 2012, Inkifi has focused on creating high-end, sustainable photo products for customers who care about aesthetics, craftsmanship and meaningful storytelling. The Smart Book continues that tradition, using eco-friendly paper and inks, with production processes designed to minimise environmental impact.The Inkifi Smart Book is now available in the UK via inkifi.com and in the USA via inkifi.com/us, with UK-based production and global shipping options.For more information, visit https://inkifi.com/photo-books/smartbook.html About InkifiFounded in 2012, Inkifi is a premium photo printing brand dedicated to helping people turn meaningful moments into beautifully printed keepsakes. Offering a curated range of high-end photo products including layflat photo books, framed prints, and wedding albums, Inkifi combines design-led aesthetics, sustainable materials, and exceptional craftsmanship. Serving customers across the UK and internationally, Inkifi is the thoughtful alternative to mass-market photo printing platforms. For more information, visit inkifi.com.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.