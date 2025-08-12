CE chairs meeting to advance development of technology research industrial park

MACAU, August 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, recently chaired the first meeting of the working group for Macao’s technology research industrial park, to discuss and coordinate planning and construction arrangements for the park.

During the meeting, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, presented an overview of the preparatory work for the industrial park, which would serve as a critical engine to support Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Efforts were underway to accelerate preparatory research, particularly in streamlining administrative procedures and optimising workflows, said Mr Tai. Specific details, such as the park’s location and development direction, would be subject to public consultation in the future, he added.

Mr Sam said the industrial park would be a major project to enhance Macao’s technological-innovation environment and promote economic diversification. He urged all relevant departments to advance the planning and establishment of the park pragmatically, accelerating Macao’s high-quality development and economic diversification.

Additionally, during the preparatory phase, a comprehensive legal framework and supporting facilities would be developed to provide systematic support for technology enterprises setting up in the park.

Other officials attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr Che Weng Keong; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund, Mr U U Sang; the Director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau, Mr Lai Weng Leong; Acting Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Ms Cheang Hio Man; Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Chan Chou Weng; Acting Director of the Financial Services Bureau, Ms Ho In Mui; and Acting Director of the Public Works Bureau, Mr Sam Weng Chon.