Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn calls for creative handicraft workshops

MACAU, August 12 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn will be held from 20 to 23 and from 27 to 30 November at Tap Siac Square. The calls for creative handicraft workshops will be open from 12 to 26 August. Applications are free of charge.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive cultural and creative market in Macao that has been held in spring and autumn annually, aiming to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other, support and encourage creativity and innovation, promote the entry of Macao’s cultural and creative products into the market, and establish a signature cultural and creative exhibition of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Tap Siac Craft Market in autumn will be held from 20 November, four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday for two consecutive weeks. There will be over 200 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls.

The workshop proposals will be assessed and selected based on a set of comprehensive criteria such as the completeness, feasibility, aesthetics and attractiveness of the proposal, as well as the budget and instructors’ experience. The application rules and application form can be obtained and downloaded from the Tap Siac Craft Market website at www.craftmarket.gov.mo. Applicants for the creative handicraft workshops may submit the application form via the email apply.DPICC@icm.gov.mo or at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building located at Tap Siac Square during office hours.

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou or Ms Lio, staff members of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 or 8399 6292, during office hours.