2026 Premium Memberships Now Available at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park announced the launch of its 2026 Premium Membership campaign with special limited-time pricing and bonus Bring-a-Friend tickets. Premium Memberships are the foundation of support for Gilroy Gardens, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and inspire families, especially children, to appreciate horticulture and the importance of trees in our lives.Supporters who purchase 2026 Premium Memberships to Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park during this fall sale get to enjoy all the benefits of Premium Membership for the rest of the 2025 season and all of 2026. That includes unlimited admission and all signature events (such as The Great Big BOO and North Pole Nights).Other Premium Membership benefits that continue through 2026 include FREE parking, 25% discounts in park restaurants and merchandise stores, Bring-a-Friend FREE Fridays, exclusive access to Member-only events, and more.Premium Membership are regularly $104 but for a limited time are now available online at GilroyGardens.org for $99 each (ages 3+), while 2025 Premium Members can renew for just $94 each.As an extra benefit, every 2026 Premium Member will also receive four (4) free bonus Bring-a-Friend tickets: two that can be redeemed during the 2025 Regular Season, one for The Great Big BOO 2025, and one for North Pole Nights 2025. This bonus ticket offer (estimated value of $320) is only available for a limited time.Hoa Minh Le, President and General Manager at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, stated, "Premium Memberships at Gilroy Gardens deliver incredible value to families with young kids—and now is the very best time to get your Memberships! The bonus gifts alone are valued at more than the price of a Membership. So why wait? Join or renew today, and come out to play all the way through 2026!"Gilroy Gardens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All Memberships help to support the park's educational mission and are fully tax-deductible.The full list of 2026 Premium Membership benefits includes:• Unlimited visits for the rest of 2025 and all of 2026• 4 BONUS Bring-a-Friend Tickets: 2 for 2025 Regular Season, 1 for The Great Big BOO 2025, and 1 for North Pole Nights 2025• FREE parking ($25 value on every visit)• FREE admission to signature events in 2025 and 2026, including The Great Big BOO, North Pole Nights, and the New Year’s Eve Dance Party• 25% discount in park restaurants and merchandise stores• Discounts on Cabana Rentals and Family Camp Nights• Bring-a-Friend FREE every Friday• Access to Member-only events and offers• For all ages 3+• Tax-Deductible2026 Premium Memberships can be purchased online at GilroyGardens.org.###About Gilroy Gardens Family Theme ParkGilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and California’s only horticultural theme park. Founded by Michael Bonfante, the park offers a unique family experience centered around trees and plants with an emphasis on local history. The park features over 40 rides and attractions and more than 10,000 trees, including the world-famous Circus Trees, as well as signature and special events throughout the year. Gilroy Gardens is celebrating 25 years of learning, love and laughter in 2025. For more information, visit GilroyGardens.org.

