Pitcher Recognized in Five Gartner® Hype Cycle Reports ™ for Summer 2025

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gartner has recognized Pitcher’s Sales Enablement 2.0 platform in five Gartner Hype Cycles published in July 2025.“Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities,” according to Gartner .*“Clients use Hype Cycles to get educated about the promise of an emerging technology within the context of their industry and individual appetite for risk.”*Gartner recognized Pitcher in the following Hype Cycles:• Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2025,18 July 2025• Hype Cycle for Consumer Goods, 2025, 17 July 2025• Hype Cycle for Enterprise Communication Services Sales and GTM, 2025, 14 July 2025• Hype Cycle for CRM Technologies, 2025, 9 July 2025• Hype Cycle for Customer Experience and Monetization in the Communications Industry, 2025, 1 July 2025“We believe that being recognized in five Gartner Hype Cycles is a powerful validation of Pitcher’s sales enablement platform and reinforces the value our platform delivers to enterprise commercial teams globally,” said Kevin Chew, CEO of Pitcher. “I’m proud of the team here at Pitcher and happy to see this much deserved recognition as we remain committed to bold innovation that truly stands out in the market.”Pitcher for Consumer GoodsThe Pitcher team is especially honored to have the Pitcher for CPG solution included in the Hype Cycle for Consumer Goods, 2025. This industry-tailored selling solution uses AI-forward technology to assist reps with each step of the sales cycle so they can sell more efficiently, make the most of every interaction with retail managers, and drive more revenue.Yannick Toinon, Sales Director at Sika France, commented on the benefits that Pitcher brings to retail sales opportunities.“Our sales reps and area managers are in constant contact with store teams, often working within very tight timeframes,” Toinon said. “They need immediate access to the right information, with zero friction. That’s why we chose Pitcher, and the benefits were instant.”Learn more about the difference that Sales Enablement 2.0 makes on our website: https://pitcher.com/next-generation-sales-enablement/ *Gartner methodologies, Gartner Hype Cycle, 12 August 2025GARTNER AND HYPE CYCLE are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About PitcherPitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher’s Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing. For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/

