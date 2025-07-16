Pitcher Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Revenue Enablement Platform (REP), 2025 by QKS Group

Pitcher logo

DENVER, MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QKS Group has named Pitcher as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Revenue Enablement Platform (REP), 2025.The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.According to Vaishnavi, Analyst at QKS Group, “Pitcher stands out as a next-gen revenue enablement platform with its Sales Enablement 2.0 strategy, seamlessly integrating regulatory-compliant content generation, AI-driven seller assistance, and multichannel engagement. Built for complexity, Pitcher offers specialized micro-vertical modules tailored to industries like healthcare, life sciences, MedTech, financial services, retail, and manufacturing. This deep vertical focus ensures alignment with each sector’s unique workflows and compliance demands. With PIM integration, e-commerce handoff, and seller-assisted ordering via OMS and CPQ, sellers on Pitcher can move from content to transaction without switching systems, streamlining the entire sales process. Pitcher’s AI capabilities deliver context-aware, compliant intelligence throughout the sales journey with intelligent features like Next Best Action, meeting critique, intelligent query handling, and adaptive guided selling, offering real-time, contextual support to sellers. The Closed-AI architecture ensures data isolation and compliance, a must-have for regulated industries. Finally, native support for messaging channels like WhatsApp enhances seller-client communication within the platform. This convergence of intelligence, compliance, and usability sets Pitcher apart in complex, high-touch sales environments.”Vaishnavi added: “With consistent, market-aligned innovation from the Pitcher product team and support from a new driven leadership team, Pitcher has demonstrated its ability to cater to diverse use cases and deliver brilliantly tailored industry-specific solutions, built on the strong foundation of the Pitcher Sales Enablement Suite. With a robust product roadmap that carves a clear path enhancing the strength and use-case significance of their AI, all while maintaining usability, Pitcher has received strong ratings across both technology excellence and customer impact, retaining its position among the leaders in the SPARK Matrix: Revenue Enablement Platform, Q2 2025.""The Pitcher team is honored to be held in the highest regard amid a field of strong contenders in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™: Revenue Enablement Platform for 2025," said Kevin Chew, CEO of Pitcher."Our market leadership is a testimony to the dedicated teams at Pitcher whose tireless efforts drive value for our customers every day,” Chew said. “When we first set out to redefine B2B Sales and Revenue Enablement, we took on an AI-Forward, operational mind-set that has simplicity as a core feature and delivers on seller value. Sellers demand Pitcher because we make them more money. We have succeeded across all of those dimensions."About Pitcher:Pitcher, the leading provider of Sales Enablement 2.0 solutions, enables commercial teams to sell more effectively by creating an engaging buying experience for their customers. Pitcher’s Selling Experience Platform slashes time required for preparation, follow-up, and admin tasks by applying AI to the full selling spectrum: pre-call planning, just-in-time training, dynamic pitch decks, digital sales rooms, real-time inventory/pricing/order management, content and data analytics, one-click meeting follow-up, and post-meeting next steps.Pitcher works with global brands spanning 140 countries across the health & life sciences, consumer packaged goods, financial services, technologies, publishing, and industrial manufacturing.For more information, visit https://pitcher.com/ Media Contact :Jasmine FlemingPitcher(209) 630-5207jasmine.fleming@pitcher.comAbout QKS Group:QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/ Media Contact:QKS GroupShraddha RoyPR & Media Relations3rd Floor, Wing 4, Cluster D,EON Free Zone, Kharadi,Pune, IndiaEmail: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

