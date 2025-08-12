UPDATE / St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
Hailey has been located and is safe.
From: Gullo, Catherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, August 12, 2025 1:45 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005709
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
LOCATION: Main St Montgomery, VT
DATE/TIME: 08/11/25
MISSING: Hailey Gill
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 11, 2025, at 1739 hours, The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks was notified of a missing juvenile in the Town of Montgomery, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Hailey Gill (14) was last seen by her mother on August 08, 2025 at their residence in Swanton when she was picked up by a friend in a white BMW sedan. She traveled to Main St in the Town of Montgomery to stay with a friend for the weekend. Gill was supposed to be home by 1700 hours on August 11th but did not come home on time. Gill is thought to be in the Enosburgh or Montgomery area with friends.
Gill is approximately 5’4”, 160 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. A current photo is attached to this news release. Gill has been in contact with her mother and Vermont State Police since she was last seen but has not been physically located. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Gill’s welfare as she is a juvenile. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
V/R,
Trooper Catherine Gullo
Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478
802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.