UPDATE / St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

Hailey has been located and is safe.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005709

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Catherine Gullo

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

LOCATION: Main St Montgomery, VT

DATE/TIME: 08/11/25

MISSING: Hailey Gill

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 11, 2025, at 1739 hours, The Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks was notified of a missing juvenile in the Town of Montgomery, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed Hailey Gill (14) was last seen by her mother on August 08, 2025 at their residence in Swanton when she was picked up by a friend in a white BMW sedan. She traveled to Main St in the Town of Montgomery to stay with a friend for the weekend. Gill was supposed to be home by 1700 hours on August 11th but did not come home on time. Gill is thought to be in the Enosburgh or Montgomery area with friends.

Gill is approximately 5’4”, 160 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. A current photo is attached to this news release. Gill has been in contact with her mother and Vermont State Police since she was last seen but has not been physically located. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Gill’s welfare as she is a juvenile. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.

V/R,

Trooper Catherine Gullo

Vermont State Police | Troop A – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd, St. Albans, VT 05478

802.524.5993 | Catherine.Gullo@vermont.gov