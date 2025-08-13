AllenComm Named as a 2025 Top Learning Services Company by Training Industry Four Years in a Row

We’re not just delivering training. We’re helping organizations innovate and solve their most pressing challenges through solutions built for impact and scale.” — Ron Zamir

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, a full-service L&D provider that specializes in learning advisory, design, development, tech and talent for the corporate learning market, has been named by Training Industry as a 2025 Top Learning Services Company. This is the fourth year in a row that AllenComm has won this award.“This recognition is a testament to the breadth and depth of our services — and to the bold steps we’re taking to evolve with our clients,” said Ron Zamir, CEO of AllenComm. “We’re not just delivering training. We’re helping organizations innovate and solve their most pressing challenges through solutions built for impact and scale.”AllenComm’s track record of winning the Top Learning Services Company award four years in a row is due to its…Broad services that meet multifaceted needs, such as advisory for governance, performance consulting and learning tech, as well as design and development (including highly custom content), learning technology optimization, artificial intelligence and staffing supportForward-focused ability to provide new services over time to keep up with new technologies and emerging needs to help clients keep up with — and even get ahead of — what’s around the cornerDedication to meeting clients where they are, regardless of how much support they need, what their current infrastructure looks like and what resources they need to successfully transform their L&D and prove ROIThe company’s recent expansion into AI and advisory services has been especially impactful, offering clients expert insights and actionable strategies to align learning with business goals. From onboarding and compliance to leadership development and performance enablement, AllenComm’s solutions are designed to drive measurable outcomes . Their approach is rooted in collaboration, agility and a relentless focus on innovation, impact and scale — qualities that have helped them stand out as a top provider of learning services in a crowded marketplace.Beyond client work, AllenComm is also committed to advancing how L&D across industries approaches high-quality, results-driven learning solutions that make a difference. The company regularly publishes research and thought leadership on topics like learner engagement, skills development and the future of L&D with AI, and hosts a weekly podcast featuring insights from top L&D leaders.Training Industry’s annual list recognizes providers that offer end-to-end or specialized learning services with a proven ability to deliver results. AllenComm is proud to be among them and looks forward to continuing to expand its learning services to achieve even greater results — and secure the award again in 2026.To learn more about AllenComm’s award-winning services or to schedule a free consultation, visit allencomm.com or email info@allencomm.com.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won over 550 awards for their extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of the Learning Leader Connect group and the “Learner Experience Evolution” podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.Media ContactAllenComm, (801) 537-7800, info@allencomm.com, allencomm.com

