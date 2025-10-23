AllenComm Named as a Top Content Provider for Employee Onboarding by eLearning Industry

At AllenComm, we believe onboarding should never be about checking boxes — it should prepare employees for success by aligning with the skills they need on the job” — Ron Zamir

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The award-winning team at AllenComm, a full-service L&D provider specializing in learning advisory, design, development, tech and talent for the corporate learning market, has once again been recognized by eLearning Industry as a Top Content Provider for Employee Onboarding — marking the fourth year AllenComm has earned this prestigious honor.“Too many onboarding programs fall into the trap of overtraining or delivering content that lacks immediate relevance. At AllenComm, we believe onboarding should never be about checking boxes — it should prepare employees for success by aligning with the skills they need on the job,” says Ron Zamir, CEO of AllenComm.He continues, “This recognition reflects our commitment to designing onboarding experiences that are contextual, engaging and deeply connected to real work. When employees see clear relevance between what they learn and what they do, performance and retention improve. That’s the standard we set, and it’s why our clients continue to trust us.”AllenComm’s approach to onboarding reflects the changing expectations of today’s learners and organizations. Their team’s solutions are designed to:Streamline development to get the job done faster (and better).Shorten onboarding timelines without sacrificing depth or impact.Empower learners with more choice and flexibility to self-orient.Boost engagement through adaptive content and personalized pathways.Leverage artificial intelligence to streamline delivery, add personalization and improve performance outcomes.By integrating onboarding into the flow of work and aligning it with strategic business goals, AllenComm helps clients reduce ramp-up time, increase retention and build confidence from day one. Their advisory services ensure that onboarding is not just a checklist — it’s a launchpad for long-term success.AllenComm’s portfolio includes onboarding programs for Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups alike, with solutions that span industries and modalities. Their team’s award-winning work has earned over 550 accolades, and their commitment to innovation continues to set the standard for excellence in corporate learning.eLearning Industry, the organization behind the Top Content Provider for Employee Onboarding award, is a trusted resource for L&D professionals seeking expert-level support. Their annual rankings highlight companies that deliver measurable impact, learner engagement and scalable solutions.To learn more about AllenComm’s onboarding solutions or request a free consultation, visit allencomm.com or email info@allencomm.com.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won over 550 awards for its extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of the Learning Leader Connect group and the “Learner Experience Evolution” podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.Media ContactAllenComm, (801) 537-7800, info@allencomm.com, allencomm.com

