EGLE Director Roos on EPA canceling Solar for All program

Today, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos released the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notifying Michigan of its termination of funding for Michigan’s Solar for All program that was designed to bring renewable and affordable energy to low-income communities:

“The state’s MI Solar for All Program would significantly reduce energy costs for thousands of Michigan residents, providing an average savings of $400 per family per year while creating approximately 700 high-quality local jobs, boosting the state's economy and supporting American businesses. By increasing Michigan's energy independence, the program also builds resilience against power outages and extreme weather events. Regrettably, the EPA wants to retroactively cut funding for this vital program at a time when such initiatives should be prioritized. We are currently working with Michigan's Attorney General to determine our next steps.”

The State of Michigan was obligated $156.1 million in federal funds to provide direct financial investment for rooftop solar, community solar, energy storage, and enable upgrades, as well as workforce development, community education and outreach, and technical assistance.

To date EGLE has announced $13.9 million in awards to 13 pilot projects across the state including projects in Berrien, Chippewa, Delta, Kent, Oakland, Ottawa, Washtenaw, Wayne and Wexford counties that would cut costs for hundreds of Michigan households.

Last week, the U.S. EPA announced plans to cancel its $7 billion grant program designed to help low- and moderate-income households gain access to solar energy.