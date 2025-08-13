MiresBall Creative Firm Wins Gold in Graphis Design Annual 2025

MiresBall earns Gold in Graphis Design Annual 2025 for Shakira Pastry brand design

Marks thirteen consecutive years of industry recognition for standout brand and packaging design.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiresBall, award-winning San Diego creative agency and brand design firm, earned top honors in the Graphis Design Annual 2025, including a Gold Award, two Silver Awards, and an Honorable Mention for excellence in branding and logo design.

For nearly seventy years, Graphis has been a widely respected industry publication that promotes the work of exceptional talent in design, advertising, photography, and illustration.

Gold Award: Shakira Pastry

The brand identity for this Middle Eastern bakery was inspired by the delicate art of rolling paper-thin layers of phyllo dough—reflecting the craft behind its signature baklava.

Silver Award: SunCoast Market Co-op

A retro-inspired identity brings 70s surf culture to life for an underserved beach community’s first full-service grocery store.

Silver Award: San Diego Tijuana International Jazz Festival

This bi-national celebration of live music uses the vertical lines of the border wall as a graphic motif—suggesting curtains parting to reveal a shared stage.

Honorable Mention: San Diego Housing Fund

Four houses double as arrows, each pointing into the next, to represent collaboration among key stakeholders working to solve the region’s housing crisis.

“We’re honored to partner with clients who are making meaningful contributions to the world,” said John Ball, Principal and Creative Director at MiresBall. “This recognition is an added bonus.”

Browse the collection of award-winning MiresBall projects featured in Graphis over the past thirteen years.

