MiresBall Earns Six Awards in Graphis Design Annual 2022

Signage Outside the Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego. Logo Design by MiresBall Earns Silver Graphis Award.

The brand design agency recognized for range of creative work spanning the arts, beverages, cannabis, audio systems, life sciences, and science communications.

SAN DIEGO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiresBall, award-winning San Diego creative agency and brand design firm, received three silver awards in the Graphis Design Annual 2022 competition for branding, packaging, and logo design.

This is the tenth consecutive year the firm has been recognized by Graphis, a widely respected industry publication that promotes the work of exceptional talent in design, advertising, photography, and art/illustration for over 65 years.

“With Graphis, the cream always rises to the top,” says competition judge Patricia McElroy, Partner & Creative Director, 21xdesign.

The firm’s work covers a range of themes: making experimental artwork more accessible to exploring how science brings us together to giving voice to a new generation of creators in response to the home recording renaissance.

Silver Awards

Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego (ICA), Logo Series: The new, ever-changing identity, with a logo emphasizing the C, focuses on experimental contemporary art that challenges assumptions. The dynamic logo invites people to engage while asking us to “C” things in a new way.

Barrel Riot, Branding Series: The brand name suggests both recipe and rebellion. Inspired by the spirit barrel-making process, the flaming barrel signals a wine that’s bursting with flavor. A strong color read identifies wine varietals, while amplifying taste appeal.

Hydroponic Research, Branding Series: A strong kit of refined brand elements takes Hydroponic Research from its DYI roots to a brand with professional appeal for the growing cannabis industry, making going-to-market more focused, consistent, and impactful in this competitive space.

Honorable Mentions

Shure, Packaging Series: Paying tribute to creators while meeting Apple's elegant, minimalist packaging requirements for store placement, illustrations of different personas appear on the side packaging, engaging with the product on the front.

Palo Alto Labs, Logo Series: The visual identity centers on intertwined DNA strands, suggesting a nexus of collaboration and innovation in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Science Is Us, Logo Series: Intentionally dry yet bursting with energy, the bold, under-designed visual identity communicates the inclusive vision of the organization, "Science brings us together."

“Our goal is to create designs that solve business challenges for our clients,” says John Ball, MiresBall Principal and Creative Director. “We’re honored that our work has gained a reputation for doing that.”

View this work by MiresBall and other winners at the Graphis winners gallery.

About MiresBall

A leading San Diego creative agency and brand design firm, MiresBall provides trusted creative expertise drawn from 30+ years of work with global icons. Learn more about MiresBall's brand design, naming, brand identity, packaging, and website development services at www.miresball.com or follow @MiresBall on Twitter.

About Graphis

Graphis, Inc. is an international publisher of books and awards annuals on graphic communication design. Based in New York City, Graphis presents and promotes the best submitted work in Graphic Design, Advertising, Photography and Art/Illustration.