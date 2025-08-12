Governor Hochul Announces More Than 16,500 Have Applied for New York's Free Community College Program Covering Full Tuition for Adult Learners Pursuing in-demand Fields

State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris said, “It's incredible to see thousands of New Yorkers be able to continue their education and pursue new opportunities through the free community college program. I'm proud that in partnership with Governor Hochul, the New York legislature was able to make college more accessible and affordable for New Yorkers.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “Everyone's educational journey is different. Sometimes the path has hurdles and challenges. This initiative will enable students between the ages of 25 to 55 to complete their journey. It also expands work force development in high demand fields. As a result, everyone benefits. I want to thank Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Heastie for enacting this creative approach.”

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, “As Chair of the Higher Education Committee, I am proud to see New York leading the way in expanding access to life-changing educational opportunities. The SUNY and CUNY Reconnect programs are breaking down barriers for adult learners—many of whom are balancing work, family, and other responsibilities—by making college truly affordable and within reach. By investing in our people and preparing them for careers in high-demand fields, we are not only transforming individual lives but strengthening the economic future of our communities and our state.”