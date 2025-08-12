Intrepid Global Solutions Welcomes James Villa as Chief Legal Officer

James Villa Joins IntrepidGS

Jim understands that success at the edge requires more than legal expertise. His record of service, both in uniform and in corporate leadership, makes him an ideal partner in advancing our mission.” — Rob Rosen, CEO

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intrepid Global Solutions , a diversified government contractor delivering mission-critical services across the globe, proudly announces the appointment of James D. Villa as Chief Legal Officer.With decades of legal leadership in complex, high-stakes environments, Mr. Villa’s career reflects the same commitment to excellence, adaptability, and mission focus that drives Intrepid’s work “at the edge.” His background spans the U.S. Department of Justice, the corporate boardroom, and the frontlines of military service—equipping him to navigate challenges in the most demanding operational contexts.Mr. Villa has served as General Counsel of BlueHalo; Chief Legal Officer of Aleut Federal, LLC; and Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer of Hensoldt Inc. He has also held senior roles with Versar, Inc., Colonial Parking, Inc., and AOL, Inc., and spent 11 years as a Trial Attorney with the DOJ’s Antitrust Division.A former commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, Mr. Villa commanded a combat support Military Police company during Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, and Task Force Freedom, earning the Bronze Star for meritorious service. Leading in high-pressure, unpredictable environments gave him a deep understanding of what it takes to deliver when conditions are most demanding—a perspective that resonates with Intrepid’s commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its partners wherever the mission leads.Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Villa has served as President of the Association of Corporate Counsel, National Capitol Region; Adjunct Professor at the George Washington University Law School; and on the boards of Gifts for the Homeless, Inc. and Legal Counsel for the Elderly. He also coaches baseball at Falls Church High School in Fairfax, Virginia.About IAP World Services, an Intrepid Global Solutions companyA leading international services company for more than 65 years, IAP World Services, an Intrepid Global Solutions company provides a broad spectrum of services and solutions to U.S. and international government agencies, and organizations. A world-class leader in providing seasoned program management, IAP leverages and integrates its capabilities to provide safe, innovative, and reliable solutions to meet customers’ diverse and complex challenges. Operating across 110+ locations in 27 countries, we are renowned for navigating the most challenging environments. Certified in ISO and NIST standards, we provide reliable, mission-critical solutions to both U.S. and international government agencies, ensuring success in every global mission. Unrivaled Commitment. Global Solutions.

