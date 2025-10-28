Readiness Management Support, L.C.(RMS), an Intrepid Company, Awarded CENTCOM Air Force Bases Escort & Monitor Program
The multi-year contract covers operations at five strategic U.S. Air Force bases across Southwest Asia (SWA) and will extend over a five-year period, concluding in May 2031. RMS will provide comprehensive escort and monitoring services for local and third-country national personnel supporting U.S. Air Force missions in the region.
“RMS is honored to continue and expand our support to the U.S. Air Force and CENTCOM operations,” said Adrian Brinks, General Manager. “Having successfully performed this mission at two of the awarded bases, we are proud to now extend our proven capability and commitment to all five locations. This award reaffirms RMS’s dedication to operational readiness, security, and excellence in mission support.”
Readiness Management Support, L.C. (RMS), an Intrepid Company, is a leading provider of global-scale logistics, facilities management, and advanced professional and technical services. With more than 2,000 employees in more than 25 countries around the world, we solve our public and private sector customers’ most demanding challenges. RMS provides a broad spectrum of services and solutions to U.S. and international government agencies, and organizations. A world-class leader in providing seasoned program management, RMS leverages and integrates its capabilities to provide safe, innovative, and reliable solutions to meet customers’ diverse and complex challenges.
