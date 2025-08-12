Zeidler Group Expands Language Coverage of MMR-Tool to Support Cross-Border Fund Distribution

The update greatly expands the MMR-Tool’s multilingual capabilities, allowing asset managers to conduct compliant marketing in more global markets with ease.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group, a pioneering legal and compliance firm serving the global investment funds industry, is pleased to announce a major update to its flagship LegalTech solution, the Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool). The latest enhancement significantly expands the tool’s multilingual capabilities, enabling asset managers to conduct compliant marketing across more global markets with unprecedented ease.The MMR-Tool now supports automated marketing material reviews in the following additional languages:-Danish-Dutch-Finnish-Norwegian-Polish-Portuguese-Simplified Chinese-Spanish-Swedish-Traditional ChineseThese join the tool’s existing capabilities in English, German, French, and Italian, ensuring that the MMR-Tool can now analyse marketing materials across 14 major languages.Thanks to the tool’s smart and modular architecture, support for any additional languages can be activated within just a few days — with the same high standard of review quality. This ensures the MMR-Tool remains highly scalable and adaptable to asset managers’ evolving distribution needs across jurisdictions.To further enhance usability, all reviews, regardless of source language, can be instantly toggled into English. This feature provides global legal and marketing teams with a shared view and better collaboration, without compromising on the original language context.This enhancement is part of Zeidler Group’s commitment to removing friction in global fund distribution by offering jurisdiction-specific legal compliance at both regulatory and linguistic levels. The expansion supports asset managers’ localization strategies, helping them meet local investor expectations without compromising on compliance or speed.Serena Goldberg, EVP of Product & Services at Zeidler Group, commented:“This is more than just a language update. Our latest enhancement of our flagship lawyer-educated tool is a strategic enablement layer designed for global asset managers and distributed teams that work dynamically across borders. By embedding multilingual intelligence into the MMR Tool, we’re empowering both front- and back-office teams to scale their outreach while maintaining the legal precision essential for cross-border compliance.”Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group, added:“Asset managers seeking new market entry or deeper investor engagement across Europe, Asia, and the Americas require tools that match the pace and complexity of today’s global fund landscape. With our enhanced multilingual compliance capability, the MMR Tool makes this possible, efficiently, intelligently, and at scale. It empowers our clients to achieve compliance while supporting their growth ambitions. This latest enhancement is a testament to our commitment to driving strong client outcomes and enabling their global distribution strategies.”Expand Your Global Reach with Confidence Book your personal demo today to experience how the MMR-Tool enhances fund compliance, accelerates multilingual campaign reviews, and reduces legal risk in international marketing.Alternatively, join us for a live product showcase on Wednesday, 13 August, where we’ll demonstrate the tool’s key features and answer your questions in real time. Register today to reserve your spot About Zeidler GroupZeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance services provider, dedicated to revolutionising legal, regulatory, compliance, and reporting services for the asset management industry. Through collaborative and strategic partnerships, Zeidler Group delivers innovative digital solutions alongside bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. Our diverse portfolio of asset management clients includes some of the most esteemed firms in the industry.

