Meet the Judges: Hall County Family Fun Day Brings Joy to Youth and Families

The Hall County Courthouse opened its doors for an afternoon of fun, back-to-school supplies, and shopping spree giveaways during ‘Meet the Judges: Family Fun Day,’ an event designed for system-involved youth in need.

For some young people served by state probation, court can feel intimidating. This event, inspired by similar efforts in Oklahoma County and Alaska, was made possible through collaboration with the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. Its purpose was to help youth and families see the court not only as a place where challenges arise, but also as a source of support that fosters meaningful, positive, and lasting changes within the family system.

Youth and families met judges and other professionals connected to their cases in a relaxed, supportive setting. The day served as a reminder that the court’s goal is to promote healing, trust, and safety.

The success of the event was made possible through the combined efforts of Courts, Probation, Health and Human Services, law enforcement, CASA, and numerous community partners. Volunteers donated both their time and supplies to fill backpacks for the youth, leaving a lasting positive impression and helping to bridge the gap between families and the court.

“Family Fun Day was a wonderful opportunity to interact with the children and their parents in a safe and fun environment,” said Judge Corey. “I am very thankful for all the volunteers that made this such a special event.”