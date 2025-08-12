Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc. Growing in City of Norfolk

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc., a leading wholesale-only distributor of marine and recreational vehicle parts and accessories, and a brand of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), will invest $1.1 million to expand into a larger facility in the City of Norfolk. This strategic move will support the company’s continued growth and allow for increased inventory capacity. The project is expected to create nearly 30 new jobs in the region.

“Virginia is proud to support the expansion of Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, a company that has long been part of the Norfolk business community,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This investment reinforces the strength of our logistics and distribution sectors and highlights the benefits of doing business in the Commonwealth—access to a skilled workforce, strategic East Coast location and world-class infrastructure. We look forward to Land ‘N’ Sea’s continued growth in Hampton Roads and the opportunities this project will bring to the region.”

“Land ‘N’ Sea has been part of Norfolk’s business fabric for more than three decades, and this expansion reflects both their confidence in the region and the rising demand in the marine and recreational vehicle industries,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “This project is about more than just square footage—it’s about scaling operations, creating new jobs and deepening roots in a community that understands the value of logistics and supply chain innovation. We’re proud to support this growth alongside our local and regional partners.”

“Land ‘N’ Sea is thrilled about the opportunity to expand our business footprint in Norfolk,” said Land ‘N’ Sea President Mike Conners. “This new location allows us to increase our inventory and space, while introducing an enhanced service model that will create additional jobs in the community. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the mayor’s office, as well as state and local officials, in welcoming us to our new home.”

Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Fla., Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc. has served the marine, RV and personal watercraft industries for 50 years.

In 1992, Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc. expanded its footprint by acquiring Norfolk Marine Distributors, establishing a key regional distribution facility in the City of Norfolk. With the planned introduction of approximately 5,000 new products, the company will relocate from its current 61,800-square-foot facility to a building nearly double its size. This new, 120,000-square-foot facility will accommodate increased inventory, improved operational efficiency and enhanced logistics capabilities.

“Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing’s continued growth in Norfolk reinforces our city’s role as a key logistics and business hub on the East Coast,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “This $1.1 million investment and the creation of 29 new jobs reflect a strong vote of confidence in Norfolk’s workforce, infrastructure, and long-term economic potential. We thank Land ‘N’ Sea for deepening its commitment to our community.”

“Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing’s expansion is a win for both Norfolk and the entire Hampton Roads region,” said President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance Douglas L. Smith. “This project reflects the strength of our logistics and distribution sector and reinforces Hampton Roads as a strategic hub for business growth. We congratulate the Land ‘N’ Sea team and look forward to the positive ripple effects this investment will have across our regional economy.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure this project. The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone grant program.

“I’m proud to welcome the expansion of Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc. right here in the City of Norfolk,” said Senator Angelia Williams Graves. “This investment not only strengthens our local economy, but it also brings 29 new jobs and enhanced opportunities for our residents. As Norfolk continues to grow as a regional hub for logistics and innovation, projects like this reaffirm our city’s strategic value and workforce potential. I thank Land ‘N’ Sea and all our economic development partners for their commitment to advancing opportunity and prosperity in our community.”

VEDP will support Land ‘N’ Sea Distributing, Inc.’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. The new facility is located at 3321 East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk.