COMMISSIONER SID MILLER SERVES UP GOOD NEWS ON SCHOOL NUTRITION

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced that students eligible for reduced-price meals can now receive school meals at no cost to their families. The 89th Texas Legislature has extended the funding that supports reduced-price school breakfasts over the last two school years and has allocated extra funds to cover reduced-price school lunches starting after September 1, 2025. Funding for all reduced-price school meals remains available through the 2026-2027 school year.

I commend the Texas Legislature for removing obstacles that prevent children from accessing healthy school meals,” Commissioner Miller said. “Free and reduced-price school meals will open the door for more children to receive nutritious foods that support academic success. Schools are now accepting household applications for these meals, and I encourage families to submit their applications and ensure their students can enjoy nutritious meals at school.”

Parents and guardians are advised to contact their children’s schools to request a household application for free or reduced-price meal eligibility. These applications are usually available online and at school offices and cafeterias. Only one application is required per household. The school will inform families of their eligibility after processing the application. Note that at campuses already serving meals free of charge to all students under the Community Eligibility Provision, students are not required to submit a household application.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs in the state of Texas. In addition to requesting an application, parents and guardians can contact their school’s nutrition department for more details about school meals for the 2025-2026 school year.

To learn more about the Texas Department of Agriculture’s nutrition program, visit here.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.