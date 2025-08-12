Stord Recognized As One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the 5th Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

Stord logo

Less than 1% of companies have achieved the Inc. 5000 List for five consecutive years, showcasing immense and sustained growth for Stord.

Our unrelenting focus on our customers is what has allowed Stord to grow so rapidly and achieve this latest honor.” — Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stord , a commerce-enablement leader providing high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for leading brands, today announced it had been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.Since 2021, Stord has been honored to be listed on the Inc. 5000 list amongst other massively impactful companies. By achieving this feat for 5 consecutive years, Stord is in the top 1% of fastest-growing companies. This is a massive testament not just to Stord’s growth, but the overall crucial need of modern commerce enablement – integrated fulfillment and consumer experience technologies – for e-commerce brands.“Everyone at Stord is extremely humbled by this prestigious acknowledgment,” said Jacob Boudreau, CTO and co-founder of Stord. “Knowing that this placement is earned through our growth, reminds us of the importance of our work and the need to keep pushing forward. In the months ahead, the Stord team will continue to expand our technology capabilities and our fulfillment network to help even more brands deliver a world-class consumer experience on every order with improved economies of scale.”Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024.Stord’s growth has been on a meteoric trajectory, with recent successes like:10x contracted revenue.Achieved sustained profitability in 2024.Acquired and integrated ProPack Logistics, Pitney Bowes e-Commerce, Ware2Go, and Penny Black.Expanded to over 20+ global fulfillment nodes across North America, The United Kingdom, and The European Union.“Our unrelenting focus on our customers is what has allowed Stord to grow so rapidly and achieve this latest honor. It is very easy to say you are customer focused, it is another thing to build every service and solution in service of ensuring brands have the tools to outdeliver the competition and excel beyond their customers’ expectations. Seeing that dream realized over the past 10 years and earning the trust of hundreds of leading brands is an absolute privilege, and one that every Stord member takes immense pride in. While this is a great moment, I am extremely excited for what we have in store for the rest of the year, which will only propel our customers even further forward,” said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About StordStord is The Consumer Experience Company powering seamless checkout through post-delivery by providing comprehensive commerce-enablement across high-volume fulfillment services and e-commerce technology for omnichannel brands. Stord manages nearly $10 billion of commerce annually through its fulfillment, warehousing, transportation, and operator-built software suite including OMS, Pre- and Post-Purchase, and WMS platforms. Stord is leveling the playing field for all brands to deliver the best consumer experience at scale.With Stord, brands can increase cart conversion, improve unit economics, and drive sustained customer loyalty. Stord’s end-to-end commerce solutions combine best-in-class omnichannel fulfillment and shipping with leading technology to ensure fast shipping, reliable delivery promises, easy access to more channels, and improved margins on every order.Hundreds of leading DTC and B2B companies like AG1, True Classic, Native, Seed Health, quip, goodr, Sundays for Dogs, and more trust Stord to deliver industry-leading consumer experiences on every order. Stord is headquartered in Atlanta with facilities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Stord is backed by top-tier investors including Kleiner Perkins, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Strike Capital, Baillie Gifford, and Salesforce Ventures.

Stord Recognized As One of the Fastest Growing Companies in America for the 5th Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

