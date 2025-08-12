ALC Welcomes New Chauffeur to Accommodate Growing Client Demand

A Limousine Connection (ALC) welcomes a new professional chauffeur to its team, strengthening its commitment to safety, reliability, and luxury service.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing expansion and commitment to exceptional customer service, ALC A Limousine Connection is pleased to announce the addition of a new professional chauffeur to its growing chauffeur team. The new team member brings a strong background in luxury transportation and is fully trained in ALC’s safety and hospitality standards.

The new hire comes amid a period of steady growth for the company, following its July expansion into a broader Salt Lake City service area and rising summer demand for park tours, airport transfers, and event transportation.

All ALC chauffeurs undergo background checks, local route training, and customer service orientation before entering active service. The newest team member will support both Utah and Colorado-based routes.

The expansion of ALC’s team ensures continued responsiveness to client requests and maintains the company’s reputation for dependable, round-the-clock availability.

A Word from the Owner/Director

“Every new addition to our team helps us serve our clients with greater care and consistency,” said Marlin Baer, Owner of ALC A Limousine Connection.

About ALC A Limousine Connection

ALC A Limousine Connection is a full-service luxury ground transportation provider based at 2236 S 3270 W #600, West Valley City, UT 84119, United States. Known for its 24/7 availability, trained chauffeurs, and high-end fleet, ALC serves clients throughout Utah and Colorado. Whether for airport pickups, event shuttles, or seasonal travel, the chauffeur team at ALC ensures every ride is safe, smooth, and professional.

