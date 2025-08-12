Grandmother Author MM Myers Becomes International Award Finalist While Overcoming Vision Loss

Pocket Watch Portal Adventure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MM Myers, a grandmother of ten who began her author journey while becoming legally blind, has been named a finalist in the International Awards for her book "Pocket Watch Portal Adventure." The winner will be announced on October 4, 2025.

Myers transformed from storyteller to published author with the encouragement and assistance of her grandchildren. In less than 14 months, she has published 14 children's stories with more titles in development.

The author's journey into publishing began when her grandchildren insisted she share the stories she had been telling them for years. Despite facing the challenge of legal blindness, Myers has embraced her new role as an author, working closely with her grandchildren to bring her tales to life.

MM Myers' collection of stories reflects her unique ability to craft engaging narratives that have captivated her ten grandchildren. The International Awards finalist nomination for "Pocket Watch Portal Adventure" marks a significant milestone in her publishing journey.

Myers continues to develop new stories while maintaining her connection with readers through her author website, where her complete collection of published works is available for online purchase.

