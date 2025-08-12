Attorney Rusty Webb Responds to National NBC Report on Kratom-Containing Drink, Expands Lawsuit Reviews

The parallels to early opioid litigation are striking.” — Rusty Webb, Kratom Lawyer

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles “Rusty” Webb, founder of The Webb Law Centre, announced today that his firm is expanding its nationwide review of kratom-related injury and wrongful death cases following an NBC Nightly News report on a beverage containing kratom and kava root.

The August 2025 NBC segment highlighted growing social media warnings about the herbal supplement “Feel Free,” which contains kava root — touted for its relaxing effects — and kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia known for its stimulant and opioid-like effects.

“Kratom is still being marketed in ways that obscure its risks,” Webb said. “The NBC investigation underscores what the FDA’s been warning about — there are serious safety concerns without proper education, and people need to understand their legal options if they’ve been harmed.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued multiple warnings about kratom’s potential to cause addiction, liver damage, and death. Webb’s firm is currently reviewing cases involving:

• Fatal overdoses linked to kratom use

• Severe addiction requiring medical treatment

• Organ failure or other life-threatening complications

• Health care professionals or whistleblowers with relevant information

With more than 30 years of legal experience in high-stakes toxic tort and product liability claims, Webb was one of the first attorneys to formally launch a coordinated litigation strategy targeting kratom manufacturers and distributors earlier this year.

“The parallels to early opioid litigation are striking,” Webb said. “These cases can protect consumers and prevent another public health crisis.”

About Rusty Webb

Rusty Webb is the founder of The Webb Law Centre in Charleston, West Virginia. He has served in the West Virginia House of Delegates and has represented individuals and communities in precedent-setting complex tort, environmental, and public interest litigation.

