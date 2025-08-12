Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191





DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 at 0847

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 62. Barre / Berlin Town Line

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment





ACCUSED: Joshua Dagostino

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT





VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 8

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/11/25 at 0847, Troopers were conducting routine patrol on VT Rt 62 traveling towards Barre City. A vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed in a 50mph speed zone. Radar detected the vehicle was traveling towards Berlin at 91mph. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Joshua Dagostino (36) of Middlesex. Troopers also observed a juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Dagostino was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 8/28/25 at 0830 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.