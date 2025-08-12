Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3005563
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 at 0847
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 62. Barre / Berlin Town Line
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Joshua Dagostino
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile
AGE: 8
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/11/25 at 0847, Troopers were conducting routine patrol on VT Rt 62 traveling towards Barre City. A vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed in a 50mph speed zone. Radar detected the vehicle was traveling towards Berlin at 91mph. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Joshua Dagostino (36) of Middlesex. Troopers also observed a juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Dagostino was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 8/28/25 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.