Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,869 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3005563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191


DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 at 0847

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 62. Barre / Berlin Town Line

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment


ACCUSED: Joshua Dagostino                                              

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT


VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 8

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/11/25 at 0847, Troopers were conducting routine patrol on VT Rt 62 traveling towards Barre City. A vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed in a 50mph speed zone. Radar detected the vehicle was traveling towards Berlin at 91mph. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Joshua Dagostino (36) of Middlesex. Troopers also observed a juvenile in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Dagostino was cited to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 8/28/25 at 0830 hours.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/28/25 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Excessive Speed / Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more