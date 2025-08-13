OCOLO Announces the Appointment of Lynn Smullen to its Board of Directors

Data Center Ecosystem OCOLO Adds 25+ Year Global ICT Industry Veteran to its Esteemed Board of Directors and Advisors with Appointment of Lynn Smullen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OCOLO , LLC, a data-powered platform leveraging market and AI-sourced intelligence to expand service providers’ reach and maximize data center visibility, while guiding enterprises in colocation sourcing, today announced the appointment of Lynn Smullen to its Board of Directors and Advisors, effective immediately. Ms. Smullen, a 25+ year veteran of the global internet, communications and technology industry currently serves as Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Pursuits at Oracle . She brings extensive global experience in sales, partnerships and market development, as well as a track record of success and leadership across a range of blue-chip organizations.“I’ve known Lynn for years, and I’m thrilled that she has agreed to join OCOLO’s Board of Directors and Advisors – a group that already includes some of our industry’s leading visionaries,” said Tony Rossabi, CEO and Co-Founder of OCOLO, LLC. “Having Lynn onboard – with her incomparable industry expertise, insights and creativity – will dramatically accelerate OCOLO’s efforts to be an ecosystem connecting parties within the digital infrastructure industry and enabling more frictionless commerce.”“It’s an honor to join forces with Tony on what he and the team are building with OCOLO,” said Lynn Smullen, SVP Strategic Partnerships & Pursuits at Oracle and incoming OCOLO board member. “They’ve tapped into a fundamental need across the digital ecosystem by combining global relationships, connectivity, reliable data and automation to streamline transactions of all sizes among all parties. I’m excited to help find creative solutions as part of the board.”Prior to her current role, Ms. Smullen served in a series of leadership roles across Oracle in sales, corporate partnerships and strategic client-facing roles. Prior to Oracle, she was Division Vice President of Sales at Verizon, leading the hyperscaler, digital infrastructure, media and emerging markets segments. Before Verizon, she held leadership roles at Lumen, Savvis and Cable & Wireless. Ms. Smullen was recently named to the IM100 by iMasons and one of Capacity Media’s Top 20 Women to Watch in the global telecoms, media and entertainment industries.Ms. Smullen has been a active member of the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) since 2016, serving on its Board of Governors since 2020. She also serves on the American Cancer Society of California’s Board of Ambassadors since 2022 and been an advocate for the National Brain Tumor Society since 2016.Ms. Smullen joins a team of data center industry pioneers who have supported and guided OCOLO since its early days in its efforts as non-executive members of its board of directors and advisors:• Angela Adam – Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, eStruxture• Jonathan Beckham – Partner, Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure, Akerman LLP• Rob Carter – Chief Executive Officer, LightEdge Solutions• Marc Halbfinger – Former Chief Executive Officer, PCCW Global• Todd Lawrence – Vice President of Network Solutions, Akamai• Henry Schuck (Advisor) – Chief Executive Officer, ZoomInfo• Michael Tobin – Chief Executive Officer, Tobin VenturesAbout OCOLOOCOLO is a data-powered platform that blends market intelligence with AI-driven insights to help service providers position their data center services effectively, and to guide enterprises through the complexities of colocation sourcing. From 1kW cabinets to 10MW+ builds, OCOLO delivers the information, clarity, speed, data, and expertise enterprises need to confidently secure digital infrastructure.Built on decades of relationships in the digital infrastructure industry, OCOLO combines comprehensive market and inventory data with cutting-edge technology to serve as a catalyst—connecting all parties throughout a transaction, fostering frictionless relationships, and enabling seamless commerce. Get to know OCOLO.

