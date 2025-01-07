Sean Murray Joins Digital Colocation Marketplace Start-up OCOLO as SVP of Business Development & Partnerships

New Digital Start-up OCOLO, Backed by a Board of Data Center Industry Leaders, Appoints Sean Murray as SVP of Business Development & Partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OCOLO , a digital start-up that provides an online marketplace portal for data centers and enterprise IT professionals, announced today it has appointed Sean Murray as its new Senior Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships.Murray joins OCOLO from TierPoint, where he spent seven years providing customized solutions for clients’ most complex business needs. Previously, he held senior roles at CenturyLink and Oracle. With more than 14 years of experience leading customer growth and support across multiple verticals in business-critical data center, cloud and managed networking projects, Murray brings the insights and expertise necessary to expand OCOLO’s global network and enhance the platform experience for both providers and buyers.Murray will work closely with OCOLO Co-Founders Tony Rossabi and Sean McCarthy to build upon a global digital colocation transaction services platform that today comprises more than 90 providers listing inventory in more than 900 facilities across more than 55 countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East that together encompass 65,000 cabinets of space.“Knowing Sean from my TierPoint days, I’m confident he is the perfect fit for our team and joining OCOLO at the right time to accelerate our global growth efforts,” said Tony Rossabi, OCOLO Co-Founder. “We expect Sean to have an immediate impact!”Sean McCarthy, OCOLO Co-Founder, said, “We've built a solid foundation for exponential growth, and Sean’s valuable industry expertise, strategic insight and proven sales leadership will drive OCOLO to even greater success. We positioned our platform as a rising force throughout 2024, and with Sean onboard, we’re set to solidify OCOLO as a key player in the data center space in 2025.”"I’m excited to join the innovative and forward-thinking team at OCOLO," said Sean Murray. "Tony, Sean, and their team have pioneered a powerful and groundbreaking solution to address the space and power capacity challenges that data centers face today. By implementing an intelligent platform on a global scale, they’ve set a new standard in the industry. I’m excited to kick off 2025 as part of this exceptional team, collaborating with incredible vendors worldwide to deliver invaluable solutions to customers seeking global colocation services."OCOLO’s innovative end-to-end offering places valuable decision-making information in the hands of enterprise IT professionals. The OCOLO marketplace streamlines the lead-to-order process through real-time visibility and access to capacity and price transparency, driving greater automation for all parties involved.Key Features of the OCOLO Platform:• Ease of Access: A user-friendly online marketplace simplifies the procurement process for enterprise buyers.• Automation: Streamlined selling functions with easy access to inventory, pricing and contracting.• Comprehensive Services: OCOLO’s planned pipeline of enhanced offerings includes wholesale capacity, management outsourcing, inventory and contract management and portal licensing.Key Benefits of the OCOLO Platform:• For Sellers: Data Center Providers will see growth in sales bookings, better utilization of assets, improved financial metrics and ease of implementation that aligns with current pricing and business models.• For Buyers: IT professionals benefit from easy access to both retail and discounted inventories, improved pricing, information transparency and flexible contracting options.Early interest in OCOLO's unique and efficient approach has already attracted significant engagement from both data center providers and enterprise clients.About OCOLOOCOLO's mission is to become the default marketplace for the exchange of enterprise retail colocation services and industry standard for digital colocation optimization. By bringing data center providers and enterprise clients together with ease and automation, OCOLO is transforming the way colocation capacity is bought and sold. It is the first online platform to uniquely showcase colocation capacity without disrupting existing pricing or sales models, thus enhancing go-to-market strategies and financial performance for both service providers and enterprises.Join Us at PTC 2025We invite you to experience the future of buying and selling data center services with OCOLO at PTC 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii from January 19-22. Witness firsthand how OCOLO is setting new standards in the industry.OCOLO: Optimizing Colocation Services Transactions for IT Professionals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.