New Rules for Hunters Become Effective September 1

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Robert Mancini: 603-271-3127

Andy Timmins: 603-271-1742

August 12, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is announcing changes to a variety of hunting-related rules, which may include amendments to current ones, beginning with the 2025—2026 seasons. Effective September 1:

During the archery season, deer may be harvested by crossbow by anyone holding an archery license in the following Wildlife Management Units (WMUs): D2W, G1, G2, H1, H2, I1, I2, J1, J2, K, L, and M.

Youths from any state may now participate in New Hampshire’s youth deer hunting weekend with a properly licensed adult.

The fall turkey shotgun season will be closed in WMUs G and I2.

WMU I1 will no longer be open for the harvest of a second spring turkey.

Shot size 9.5 (in TSS) is now allowed for the harvest of turkeys.

Hunters wishing to take an additional bear in WMUs C1, D2, E, or F must now register their first bear prior to harvesting a second one.

Air rifles may now be used for the harvest of moose, deer, and bear.

Air rifles used for the purpose of take shall be charged from an external high-compression

power source and meet the following minimum criteria: Be 0.35 caliber or larger and produce at least 400 foot-pounds of energy at the muzzle for taking deer and bear; Be 0.45 caliber or larger and produce at least 400 foot-pounds of energy at the muzzle for taking moose; For use in taking small game, air rifles shall be not less than .22 caliber and shall deliver not less than 12 foot-pounds of kinetic energy at the muzzle



In towns with special rules, rifles (long guns) chambered in a straight-walled pistol cartridge of .357 caliber or greater are now allowed. For the purposes of this law, a pistol cartridge will be considered any cartridge available in a pistol platform provided it is of .357 caliber or greater. For more details or to reference a list of towns with special rules, see page 22 of the 2025-26 New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest by visiting https://www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/hunting.

In towns with special rules, pistols (handguns) permitted are now .327 Federal Magnum and any caliber .357 Magnum and greater. For more details or to reference a list of towns with special rules, see page 22 of the 2025-26 New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest by visiting https://www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/hunting.

The last weekend in September is now designated as New Hampshire’s Youth Hunting Weekend for pheasant. Participants must be 15 years of age or younger and shall be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older who is licensed to take pheasants. Accompanying adults must possess a current hunting license and pheasant permit and are prohibited from carrying a firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow that could otherwise lawfully be used for hunting. Adult participants may accompany no more than two youths, and all youths must comply with all other requirements for the harvest of pheasant.

Any furbearing animal taken by hunting must be registered within 24 hours of take through the completion of all required fields in an online registration report using the link available at www.wildlife.state.nh.com. Furbearers with a hunting season include mink, fisher, raccoon, fox, coyote, opossum, weasel, skunk, and muskrat. Hunters who register a furbearing animal must maintain proof of registration by recording the confirmation number of each harvested animal on, or kept with, their hunting license. In addition to registration, all fisher harvested must be sealed and the lower jaw must be submitted at the time of sealing.

For more information on Fish and Game rules visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/laws-and-rules.