Audio Advertising Market anticipated to reach US$51.110 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.02%

The audio advertising market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from US$38.157 billion in 2025 to US$51.110 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the audio advertising market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$51.110 billion by 2030.The global audio advertising market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing popularity of digital audio platforms.This growth can be attributed to the rise of digital audio platforms such as streaming services , podcasts, and smart speakers. These platforms offer a highly targeted and personalized advertising experience, allowing brands to reach their desired audience with precision. In addition, the increasing adoption of mobile devices and the growing trend of audio consumption on-the-go have also contributed to the growth of the market.The shift towards digital audio advertising has also been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people turned to digital platforms for entertainment and information. This has led to a surge in audio consumption, creating new opportunities for advertisers to reach their target audience through audio ads.The global audio advertising market is expected to witness further growth in the coming years, with the rise of new technologies such as voice-activated ads and programmatic audio advertising. These advancements will enable advertisers to deliver more personalized and interactive audio ads, enhancing the overall user experience.As the market continues to evolve, it is crucial for businesses to stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in audio advertising to effectively reach their target audience. With the growing popularity of digital audio platforms and the increasing demand for personalized and targeted advertising, the global audio advertising market is set to witness a bright future.In conclusion, the global audio advertising market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise of digital audio platforms and the increasing demand for personalized and targeted advertising. As the market continues to evolve, businesses must adapt to the changing landscape to effectively reach their target audience and stay ahead of the competition.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-audio-advertising-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the audio advertising market that have been covered are Spotify AB, Saavn Media Pvt Ltd., Pandora Media, LLC, Airtel Digital Limited, Cumulus Media, iHeartMedia Inc., Entercom Communications Corp., SBS, among others.The market analytics report segments the audio advertising market as follows:• By Mediumo Radioo Music-on-demand• By Deviceo Smartphones and Tabletso Smart TVo Radioo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano South Koreao Indiao Taiwano Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Spotify AB• Saavn Media Pvt Ltd.• Pandora Media, LLC• Airtel Digital Limited• Cumulus Media• iHeartMedia Inc.• Entercom Communications Corp.• SBS• Townsquare HQ• Music Broadcast Limited• ENIL• BAUER CONSUMER MEDIA LTD• Digital Radio (Delhi) Broadcasting Limited• Next Radio Ltd (Next Mediaworks Limited)• SoundCloud• Southern Cross Media Group Limited• TBS RADIO, Inc. (Japan)• ABC AudioReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Mobile Advertising Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mobile-advertising-market • Digital Out Of Home Advertising Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-digital-out-of-home-advertising-market • Online Advertisement Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/online-advertisement-market • In-Game Advertising Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/in-game-advertising-market • Global Digital Video Advertising Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-digital-video-advertising-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 