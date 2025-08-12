Finding for Recovery of $5,195.78 Issued Against Former Medina Township Fiscal Officer over Late Fees, Interest, and Penalties

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $5,195.78 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for Medina Township in Medina County over fees, interest, and penalties that resulted from late tax, pension, workers’ compensation, and insurance premium payments and filings and from a previously disputed health insurance issue.

Angela Ventura and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the total, which was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined Ventura was late submitting payments and/or reports to the Internal Revenue Service, the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, and an insurance provider, resulting in fees, penalties, and interest of $3,814.79.

Auditors noted, “The late fees, penalties, and interest paid by the township that were incurred as a result of gross negligence could have been avoided had the withholdings, payments, and filings been made in a complete and timely manner.”

Tuesday’s finding included an additional $1,380.99 of her employee share of previously disputed health insurance premiums connected to Ventura’s ongoing divorce action against her husband.

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov