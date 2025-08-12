Fura Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List. Ranking No. 777 Nationally and No. 26 in Logistics

Fura Ranked No. 777 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2025.

441% three-year growth places Fura in approximately the top 0.002% of all U.S. private companies.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fura, an AI-driven freight brokerage and logistics automation company, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 777 out of the top 5,000 overall and No. 26 in the Logistics & Transportation category. The company posted 441% revenue growth over three years, putting Fura in the upper 16% of honorees on this year’s list.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is validation — but it’s not the mission. We’re here to eliminate waste from the supply chain, not just grow fast. This milestone is a direct result of a team that executes with discipline, solves real customer problems, and refuses to play by outdated industry rules.” — Jeff Dangelo, Co-Founder and CEO of Fura.

“This recognition validates our roll-up and automation strategy,” said Phil Muravev, Co-founder and Chairman of Fura. “We are committed to acquiring freight brokerage businesses including those with no or low EBITDA in these challenging market conditions—and then compounding value through technology, shared services, and disciplined integration.”

Why the Inc. 5000 Matters

• Inc. 5000 is the premier ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Out of roughly 33 million private firms in the U.S., only 5,000 are selected each year (~0.015%).

• Fura’s rank of No. 777 places it in the top ~0.002% of all private companies nationally by growth and within the top 16% of this year’s list.

• Notable alumni include companies such as Microsoft, Facebook, and Under Armour, which gained early national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

• Transparent methodology: rankings are based solely on verified three-year revenue growth; eligibility includes meeting a minimum of $2 million in the most recent year, with financials reviewed. Companies must be U.S.-based.

About Fura

Fura is an AI-driven freight brokerage that helps shippers move freight faster and more reliably while improving visibility and collaboration. Fura also acquires freight brokerage businesses, including those without profit. The company blends proprietary technology with experienced operators to deliver real-time pricing, visibility, automated workflows, and high-touch service across North American ground transportation.



