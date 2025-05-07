Fura Named Finalist for 2025 Cincy Inno Fire Awards

Fura, a rapidly growing digital freight brokerage, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Cincy Inno Fire Awards in the Best Overall Tech category.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fura, a rapidly growing digital freight brokerage, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Cincy Inno Fire Awards in the Best Overall Tech category. Presented by Cincy Inno and the Cincinnati Business Courier, the Fire Awards celebrate the most innovative, impactful, and fastest-growing startups transforming the region’s tech ecosystem.​

Hosted at the 1819 Innovation Hub at the University of Cincinnati, this year’s Fire Awards highlight 22 standout companies across sectors ranging from health tech and logistics to AI and venture capital. Fura’s recognition comes as a result of its continued innovation in the freight brokerage space and its commitment to streamlining logistics with modern, tech-forward solutions.​

“This nomination is a huge honor for our team,” said Ryan Morrow, VP of Sales at Fura. “We’ve worked hard to build a platform that’s not only efficient but truly moves the industry forward. It’s rewarding to see that effort recognized alongside some of Cincinnati’s most exciting companies.”​

“We’re not just building a freight company — we’re building a platform that helps people solve real problems,” said Jeff Dangelo, CEO of Fura. “This recognition reinforces our mission to transform logistics through technology and relentless customer focus.”​

The Fire Awards ceremony will take place on June 11, 2025, at the 1819 Innovation Hub. Winners in each category will be announced live during the event.​

Fura’s inclusion in this year’s class of finalists underscores the company’s growing influence in the logistics tech space — and reflects the broader momentum building in Cincinnati’s startup scene.​

To learn more about the Fire Awards and the full list of finalists, visit the Cincy Inno Fire Awards page.

