Azra AI Taps Proven Healthtech Leader Tom Shearer as VP of Growth & Partnerships

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azra AI, the industry’s only end-to-end platform that automates workflows and coordinates care across oncology and other critical service lines, is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Shearer, MBA as Vice President of Growth & Partnerships. As a healthcare executive with more than 20 years of experience in enterprise AI, radiology, cardiology, and advanced visualization, Shearer brings a track record of transformational growth, market leadership, and strategic deal-making.

Shearer joins Azra AI following leadership roles at Blackford Analysis, Aidoc, Epsilon Imaging, and Canon Medical Systems, where he helped commercialize cutting-edge technology used in everything from facial transplants to AI-powered radiology triage tools. His work has consistently driven revenue expansion, accelerated adoption of emerging technologies, and delivered measurable outcomes for both patients and health systems.

“Tom is a growth leader who understands how to turn innovation into impact,” said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. “He knows how to earn trust from healthcare organizations, position technology in clinical terms, and build long-term partnerships that drive real outcomes. His experience and values are perfectly aligned with our mission to transform healthcare.”

In his new role, Shearer will lead Azra AI’s go-to-market partnerships, support channel growth, and work closely with health systems to unlock the full value of automation, across patient identification, care coordination, cancer registry abstraction, analytics, and more.

“Joining Azra AI represents an incredibly purposeful chapter of my career,” said Shearer. “I’ve had the privilege of bringing impactful technology to providers, from advanced visualization software to AI tools that assist radiologists and cardiologists by detecting pathologies and aiding in care coordination. But Azra’s focus on accelerating time to treatment for cancer patients deeply resonates with me on both a personal and professional level.”

About Azra AI

Azra AI is the industry's only end-to-end platform that leverages AI to automate workflows and seamlessly coordinate care across oncology and other critical service lines by identifying cancer diagnoses, suspicious incidental findings, high-risk screenings, and other relevant clinical indicators in real-time. By analyzing pathology and radiology reports, ADT feeds, and other patient data, Azra AI helps hospitals identify patients sooner, connect them to coordinated care faster, and manage their treatment journeys with greater efficiency, delivering measurable ROI and improved patient outcomes. Learn more or schedule a demo at www.azra-ai.com/get-a-demo.

