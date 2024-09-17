Azra AI Appoints Former Siemens and Cerner Executive, Nias Puthenveettil as Chief Technology Officer

Nias Puthenveettil, CTO of Azra AI

Azra AI's new Chief Technology Officer to lead the development of AI-driven solutions, enhancing oncology care through advanced technology and automation.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Azra AI, a healthtech leader harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and workflow automation to accelerate the identification and treatment of cancer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nias Puthenveettil as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Nias brings a wealth of experience in technology leadership, AI, and machine learning, and will play a pivotal role in driving Azra AI’s technological vision and strategy.

With over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Nias has a proven track record of leading innovative product development and scaling technology platforms in complex environments. His expertise in AI, data science, cloud computing, and engineering will be instrumental in advancing Azra AI’s mission to transform oncology care through cutting-edge technology solutions.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Nias to the Azra AI team," said John Marshall, CEO of Azra AI. "His extensive healthcare industry experience and visionary approach to technology will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth. Nias's leadership will help us further solidify our position as a leader in AI-powered oncology solutions, and we look forward to the innovations he will help bring to our platform."

Nias has had a diverse and impactful career, having been instrumental in architecting and developing imaging systems, clinical applications, and interoperability solutions for interventional radiology, cardiology, and neurology at Siemens. At Cerner, he advanced scalable technology solutions that improved operational efficiency and enhanced healthcare IT systems, leading to better patient care and clinical decision-making. At LifeScan, Nias led the development of digital health solutions with a focus on omnichannel user experiences and health monitoring platforms, solidifying the company’s leadership in the healthcare sector. At Litmos, he modernized the learning management systems with AI and improved UX, driving innovation and scalability in e-learning technologies.

In his new role, Nias will oversee all aspects of Azra AI’s technology strategy and data science, including the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions, data infrastructure, and product innovation. He will also lead efforts to enhance the company’s technology stack, ensuring scalability, security, and compliance with healthcare regulations.

“I am excited to join Azra AI at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Nias Puthenveettil. “Azra AI is at the forefront of leveraging AI to improve patient outcomes in oncology, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Azra AI to build on the company's successes and drive further innovation that benefits both patients and healthcare providers.”

Nias holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Mysore, India, a master’s degree in computer science from the Illinois Institute of Technology, and an MBA from Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management. His academic background, combined with his extensive industry experience, positions him as a visionary leader capable of steering Azra AI’s technology initiatives toward unprecedented growth and innovation.

About Azra AI

Azra AI is a healthtech firm revolutionizing oncology care with the industry's only end-to-end service line platform. Our comprehensive solution, used by hundreds of healthcare organizations, analyzes pathology and radiology reports, identifies cancer diagnoses and suspicious incidental findings in real-time, and alerts caregivers immediately so they can get patients to treatment sooner and manage the patient’s care—all in one platform. Learn more at www.azra-ai.com.

