AI CERTs® Partners with NIIT Ltd. to Scale Global AI Skilling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs , a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused certifications, has announced a strategic partnership with NIIT Ltd., a leading Skills & Talent development corporation. Through its deep-skilling division, StackRoute-NIIT is now an Authorized Training Partner of AI CERTs, enabling scalable and customizable AI training across the world.With this alliance, AI CERTsis poised to reach over one lakh learners, ranging from leading universities to progressive enterprises, through StackRoute’s strong academic and corporate skilling pipelines. For AI CERTs, it also unlocks deeper market penetration, enterprise access, and localized delivery by leveraging NIIT’s extensive ecosystem.For NIIT, this collaboration brings a portfolio of globally recognized, vendor-aligned AI certifications into its offerings, enhancing its appeal to both tech-savvy learners and enterprise clients. AI CERTs' ready-to-deploy, role-focused programs allow NIIT to accelerate go-to-market efforts while delivering future-ready skills on a scale.Speaking on the partnership, AI CERTsCEO Russell Sarder said, “Our collaboration with NIIT Ltd., a name synonymous with trust and transformation in education, is a strategic leap forward in our mission to democratize AI capabilities at scale. With NIIT’s robust ecosystem and our industry-aligned certifications, we are not just expanding access—we’re enabling enterprises and learners to become truly future-ready.”Dr. Yogesh Kumar Bhatt, Executive Vice President, NIIT-StackRoute, said, “At StackRoute, our focus is to equip professionals with deep tech skills who can lead enterprise digital transformation. With 92% of companies planning to increase their AI investments over the next three years, the need of the hour is clear – to have formally trained and certified AI talent globally. This partnership will help StackRoute strenghten its established capability in deep skilling tech talent by offering globally recognized, role-focused AI certifications for enterprises. The certifications will create globally competitive AI talent from India, helping India lead the global tech talent race in an increasingly AI-driven business landscape.”This collaboration between AI CERTsand NIIT is more than a partnership; it's a shared commitment to building an agile, AI-literate workforce for the digital economy. Together, AI CERTsand NIIT are setting new benchmarks in tech-enabled skilling, paving the way for a future-ready global workforce equipped to lead in the age of AI. More details about the AI certification programs , click here: https://www.aicerts.ai/ About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai About StackRouteStackRoute, an NIIT venture, is a digital transformation partner for corporates to build deep-skilled technology and digital talent at scale. Established in August 2015, StackRoute provides disruptive IT learning solutions on programming, quality engineering, data-science and digital architecture.Our immersive and remote programs are practitioner-led and outcome-oriented. Geared towards imparting deep skills in digital technologies, StackRoute works with multiple tier 1 IT companies, Global Captive Centers, product engineering companies, and GICs towards transforming their workforce to efficiently deliver digital transformation projects with ease.For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.stackroute.in/home About NIIT Limited:NIIT Ltd. is a leading skills & talent development corporation, set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges. A pioneer in the IT and business skilling domain, NIIT continues to lead the training and curriculum development in newer technologies such as AI, ML, Data Science etc. Over the years, the company has expanded to offer the complete suite of technical and soft skills development for its enterprise customers across industries such as Banking, Finance, Retail, Technology and Manufacturing. NIIT today ranks amongst the world’s leading training organizations owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs.NIIT Ltd. delivers a diverse range of learning and talent development programs to millions of individual and corporate learners in futuristic domains through its various businesses including NIIT Digital, StackRoute, RPS Consulting, iamneo, Institute of Finance Banking & Insurance (IFBI), TPaaS and Sales & Service Excellence (SSE).For more information about NIIT visit: www.niit.com

