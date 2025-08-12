Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,532 in the last 365 days.

Embassy relocation to new premises

SLOVENIA, August 12 - From July 30, 2025 onwards, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi will operate at the new address: Block C-36, Anand Niketan, 110021 New Delhi, India. The renovation of the Embassy premises was co-financed by the European Union's Border Management and Visa Policy Instrument.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Embassy relocation to new premises

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more