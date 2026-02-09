Prime Minister Golob attends the opening of the Slovenian AI Factory (SLAIF)

SLOVENIA, February 9 - Prime Minister Robert Golob attended the opening event of the Slovenian AI Factory (SLAIF), which will host a new supercomputer. For the first time, the supercomputer will also be available to industry. It represents a tool for accelerating innovation in the economy, increasing productivity and strengthening global competitiveness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.