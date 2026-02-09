Submit Release
Prime Minister Golob attends the opening of the Slovenian AI Factory (SLAIF)

SLOVENIA, February 9 - Prime Minister Robert Golob attended the opening event of the Slovenian AI Factory (SLAIF), which will host a new supercomputer. For the first time, the supercomputer will also be available to industry. It represents a tool for accelerating innovation in the economy, increasing productivity and strengthening global competitiveness.

