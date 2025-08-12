JOHN HUGHES OBTAINS LEVEL ONE DUAL FORCE PLATES CERTIFICATION

Through Smart2Move, John Hughes recently became a Dual Force Plates Level One certified instructor.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the owner and CEO of John Hughes Golf, based in the central Florida region, John Hughes considers it a priority to constantly pursue ongoing professional development. By exploring the latest advances in golf technology , research into physical fitness, and other aspects of the game of golf, John looks to become a better instructor himself and lead his team of expert golf coaches and teachers to give their students the best experience possible.During the first half of 2025, John Hughes focused on studying the biomechanics of the golf swing, exploring the nuances of how a golfer balances the body, shifts weight, and transfers force to the golf ball during a drive. Smart2Move, a Switzerland based company, has developed a dual force plate system that makes it easier for an instructor to gather detailed analytics on a golf student’s technique, and the company also offers certification courses to help instructors use the system to its maximum potential.John Hughes recently completed the Dual Force Plates Level One certification through Smart2Move, and he is excited about bringing this powerful analytics system to more of his single-day and multi-day golf schools in the Orlando area. Particularly in a golf coaching session that is limited in time, digitally powered tools like the dual force plate system from Smart2Move help the instructor make accurate assessments very quickly and move on to correcting posture and making recommendations for improving accuracy and strength in the golf swing.Becoming certified as an expert instructor with dual force plates not only helps John in his one-on-one coaching, but also gives him the opportunity to offer more valuable knowledge to golfers through projects like the On Par podcast, hosted exclusively on the popular Golf Live app. In addition, John Hughes Golf maintains a large repository of free instructional videos full of valuable tips, tricks, and product reviews on its YouTube channel. When golfers sign up for golf schools in person with John’s team of instructors or when they register for virtual coaching sessions, they get access to additional instructional video resources as well as follow-up consultations with their teacher following the session.One of the reasons golfers visiting the Orlando area tend to return to John Hughes Golf for coaching and refer their friends and family to the organization is that they know the instructors are committed to discovering, testing, and implementing the best in today’s new technology for the benefit of their students. The Smart2Move dual force plate system opens up new possibilities for golf instructors to spot posture and balance issues that are otherwise difficult to observe.Golfers can browse free resources on the organization’s website at johnhughesgolf.com , where they can also learn about the flexible golf school options available in central Florida and other select locations. The single-day and multi-day golf schools offered at John Hughes Golf are great ways for visitors to the area to maximize their Florida golf experience.

